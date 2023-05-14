Offaly take it too easy in Tailteann Cup victory over London

Offaly 2-14 London 0-11

OFFALY did what they had to do and not a whole lot more in a predictably comfortable win over London in Tullamore.

Though never in danger of losing this game, Offaly will be disappointed the winning margin was only nine points.

With just three of the best third-placed teams qualifying for the knockout stages, scoring difference could have a big role to play and Offaly should have won by more.

Instead, London deserve full credit for battling right to the final whistle. The visitors got the final four points from Joshua Obahor, Conal Gallagher (two) and Joseph McGill (free) and will be happy to have kept their losing margin down to single digits.

Offaly were easily the better team. They played reasonably well in the first half with a strong wind at their back, scoring 1-8 without reply in the opening 27 minutes. Their goal came from Cian Farrell in the 20th minute and they led by 1-9 to 0-3 at half-time. London’s first point had come from Obahor in the 29th minute.

The outcome was a formality and the only issue was Offaly’s winning margin. They went through the motions in the third quarter, only scoring one point in 17 minutes.

London got two in the same period, reducing it to 1-10 to 0-5. Offaly did up the tempo for a while after this.

Dylan Hyland’s point was the pick of the bunch as they scored four out of five between the 52nd and 62nd minutes. Farrell’s excellent 66th-minute goal put them 13 ahead, 2-14 to 0-7, but instead of pushing on, the home side took their foot off.

It remains to be seen if Offaly live to regret this.

SCORERS – Offaly:C Farrell 2-4 (1f); D Hyland (1m, 1f) 0-4; N Dunne 0-3 (2fs, 1m); J McEvoy, A Sullivan and C Delaney (f) 0-1 each.London: C Gallagher 0-3; A McLoughlin, J Obahor and L Gavaghan (1f) 0-2 each; McGill (f) and l Gallagher 0-1 each.

OFFALY – I Duffy 7; L Pearson 6, D Hogan 7, D Dempsey 6; J O’Brien 6; P Cunningham 8, C Donnelly 6; A Leavy 6, J McEvoy 6; D Hyland 8, R McNamee 6, J Maher 6; C Farrell 9, N Dunne 6, A Sullivan 6. Subs:C Donohoe 6 for Dempsey, inj. (29m), M Tynan 6 for McNamee (49m), C Delaney 6 for Dunne (56m), N Bracken 6 for Hyland (60m), S Tierney 6 for Sullivan (63m).

LONDON –A Walsh 6; C O’Neill 6, M Clarke 6, N McElwaine 6; R Slone 6, E Walsh 7, A McLoughlin 8; D Clarke 6, J Obahor 8; C Gallagher 8, S Dornan 6, L Gallagher 7; C Farley 6, L Gavaghan 6, C Healy 6. Subs: J McGill 6 for Farley (29m), R Tohill 6 for Dornan (34m), F Fitzgerald 6 for McElwaine (44m), J Hynes 6 for Clarke (56m), H Walsh 6 for Gavaghan (59m).

Ref –D Murnane (Cork).