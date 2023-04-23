| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Offaly sentence Meath to Tailteann Cup as Faithful honour Liam Kearns in style

Offaly 1-11 Meath 0-10

Nigel Dunne of Offaly celebrates a score Expand

Close

Nigel Dunne of Offaly celebrates a score

Nigel Dunne of Offaly celebrates a score

Nigel Dunne of Offaly celebrates a score

Michael Verney

Offaly honoured their late manager Liam Kearns in the most fitting fashion imaginable when dumping Colm O'Rourke's Meath out of the Leinster SFC in front of 5,041 in Glenisk O'Connor Park this afternoon.

Defeat for the Royals sentenced them to the Tailteann Cup as Offaly produced their best display of the season to deservedly book their Leinster semi-final date with Louth in Croke Park next Sunday.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy