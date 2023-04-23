Offaly sentence Meath to Tailteann Cup as Faithful honour Liam Kearns in style

Offaly honoured their late manager Liam Kearns in the most fitting fashion imaginable when dumping Colm O'Rourke's Meath out of the Leinster SFC in front of 5,041 in Glenisk O'Connor Park this afternoon.

Defeat for the Royals sentenced them to the Tailteann Cup as Offaly produced their best display of the season to deservedly book their Leinster semi-final date with Louth in Croke Park next Sunday.

Rory Egan's first-half goal was the difference but in truth, Offaly never looked like losing as they tore out of the blocks before absorbing a late Meath barrage to prevail amid jubilant scenes.

Offaly delivered a sensational opening half of football as they held the visitors scoreless for the first quarter with Nigel Dunne in flying form up front.

Dunne opened Offaly's account after five minutes from a '45 before Dylan Hyland struck over a placed ball off his left peg with the home side tackling tigerishly and attacking at pace on the counter-attack.

Dunne lofted over a beauty from play after a neat pass from Egan before the former also fired over from distance to see Murphy's side, who were really playing with their dander up, in a commanding early lead, 0-4 to nil.

Things got even better in the 22nd minute when Egan beavered forward before bravely firing low to the net in a finish somewhat reminiscent of the heroics from Monaghan wing-back Ryan O'Toole last weekend.

Meath were atrocious in front of the posts in the opening period - they hit seven wides as well as dropping two shots short with poor selection in attack - and they had to wait until the 23rd minute for their first score.

Even that wasn't a kicked score with centre-forward Matthew Costello handpassing the ball over the bar but Ruairí McNamee replied with a nice score at the other end.

Donal Lenihan was then on the target but any sign of a Meath resurgence was quelled with the Faithful firing the last three points through the explosive Egan, Anton Sullivan and Hyland as they held a nine-point lead at half-time, 1-8 to 0-2.

Colm O'Rourke wielded the axe with three half-time substitutions and Meath flew out of the blocks with Jason Scully, one of those subs, making his mark with two neat points in the opening minutes.

Meath ate into the Offaly lead as the half wore on but the shutters were put up as Offaly held on to book a date with Mickey Harte's Louth next weekend.

SCORERS

Offaly: R Egan 1-1, N Dunne 0-4 (2f, 0-1 '45), D Hyland 0-2 (1f), A Sullivan 0-1, R McNamee 0-2, B Allen 0-1.

Meath: M Costello 0-3 (2f), D Lenihan 0-1, J Scully 0-2, C O'Sullivan 0-1, R Jones 0-2

TEAMS

OFFALY - I Duffy; D Hogan, L Pearson, D Dempsey; R Egan, P Cunningham, C Connelly; J McEvoy, C McNamee; D Hyland, R McNamee, J Evans; C Farrell, N Dunne, A Sullivan.

Subs: C Donohoe for Egan inj (half-time), B Allen for Farrell (49), J Maher for Evans (57), B Carroll for C McNamee (59), S Tierney for Allen inj (60).

MEATH - H Hogan; M Flood, R Ryan, A O'Neill; D Keogan, P Harnan, S Coffey; D McGowan, J Flynn; C O'Sullivan, M Costello, C Hickey; J Morris, K Curtis, D Lenihan.

Subs: H O'Higgins for Flood, J O'Connor for Hickey and J Scully for McGowan (all half-time), R Jones for Lenihan (55), D Moriarty for Curtis (58)

REF - S Mulhare (Laois)