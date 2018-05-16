Offaly seeking 'interim manager' after Stephen Wallace departs mid-season following shock Wicklow loss

The Faithful county were upset after extra time, with reports emerging afterwards of discontent in the camp. Forward Nigel Dunne moved to clarify some of those reports this afternoon on social media, but the county board tonight announced that Kerry native Wallace has departed mid-way through his first campaign in charge.

"Following a meeting of Coiste Bainisti Uibh Fhaili on Wednesday 16th May 2018, the decision was made that Stephen Wallace should not continue as Manager of the Offaly Senior Football Team," they said in a statement.

"An Interim Management Team will be appointed as soon as possible."