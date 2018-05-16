Offaly seeking 'interim manager' after Stephen Wallace departs mid-season following shock Wicklow loss
Offaly manager Stephen Wallace has left his role after the county board decided he should not continue following the Leinster first round defeat to Wicklow last Sunday.
The Faithful county were upset after extra time, with reports emerging afterwards of discontent in the camp. Forward Nigel Dunne moved to clarify some of those reports this afternoon on social media, but the county board tonight announced that Kerry native Wallace has departed mid-way through his first campaign in charge.
"Following a meeting of Coiste Bainisti Uibh Fhaili on Wednesday 16th May 2018, the decision was made that Stephen Wallace should not continue as Manager of the Offaly Senior Football Team," they said in a statement.
"An Interim Management Team will be appointed as soon as possible."
Wallace was forced to watch the Wicklow defeat from the stand, due to a touchline ban stemming from an incident in a club game.
Online Editors
