Offaly see off Laois challenge with strong second half in Tullamore

Offaly 2-10 Laois 0-9

A general view of Offaly GAA's O'Connor Park home

A general view of Offaly GAA's O'Connor Park home

A second half of relentless pressure with the wind on their back saw Offaly turn over a five point half time deficit for a convincing win in Tullamore on Wednesday evening.

Fancied neighbours Laois had no answer to Offaly in the second half as they outscored them by 2-9 to 0-3 to put them on the verge of qualification.

