Offaly see off Laois challenge with strong second half in Tullamore

A second half of relentless pressure with the wind on their back saw Offaly turn over a five point half time deficit for a convincing win in Tullamore on Wednesday evening.

Fancied neighbours Laois had no answer to Offaly in the second half as they outscored them by 2-9 to 0-3 to put them on the verge of qualification.

Laois had first use of the strong wind and while a 0-6 to 0-1 interval lead gave them a decent advantage, they had to work very hard for it.

Offaly were as good as them in most facets of play, competing very well but couldn't get in close enough to score.

The home side could have had two goals with Robert Carney drawing two good saves from replacement Laois goalkeeper, Ben Dillon. The second one in particular should have been a goal and that would have been a huge score for Offaly.

As it was, Laois had four points on the board before Kaelem Bryan got Offaly's only first half point in the 22nd minute. Points from Eoin Johnson and Ennae Byrne gave Laois that five point half time lead.

Offaly quickly hauled them in after the restart. An excellent Robert Carney goal was the start they needed and they were on level terms by the 37th minute with his brother Fionn Carney giving them the lead for the first time.

Fionn got his own quality goal in the 40th minute as Offaly powered into a 2-9 to 0-7 lead inside the last ten minutes. They coasted home from there with Laois a well-beaten side a long way out.

Scorers - Offaly: F Carney 1-2 (1f), R Carney 1-1, C Foran and C Bracken 0-2 each, C McKeon, B Carroll, K Bryan 0-1 each. Laois: E Byrne 0-3 (1m and 1f), E Johnson 0-2 (1f), D Donohue, D Brennan (f), F McEvoy and C Hogg 0-1 each.

Offaly: D Keoghan; N Flannery, P Kenna, H Goulding; R Grehan, C McKeon, B Carroll; C Bourke, M Mulrooney; Cameron Egan, R Carney, C Foran; C Bracken, K Bryan, F Carney. Subs: A Molloy for R Carney (51m), C Weldon for Bryan (51m), H Grant for Grehan (52m), E McLoughlin for Mulrooney (54m), D Bates for Foran (56m).

Laois: B Dillon; F O'Sullivan, D McGrath, B O'Connor; J Dunne, J Brennan, R Murphy; E Johnson, C Hogg; P Fitzpatrick, D O'Donohue, D Brennan; E English, F McEvoy, E Byrne. Subs: J Salvador for Jack Brennan (39m), T O'Connell for Donohue (39m), S Kirby for D Brennan (45m), D Boland for Fitzpatrick (47m), J Hourahan for English (58m).

Referee: U McElroy (Louth).