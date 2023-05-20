Offaly revival foils Laois in Tailteann Cup slow-burner

Laois 1-11 Offaly 1-11

It took 67 minutes for Offaly to finally spring to life in tonight’s midlands derby in Portlaoise, but they made their narrow purple patch count on the scoreboard, scoring 1-3 without reply in the closing minutes to break Laois hearts and snatch a most unlikely draw.

Simply put, Laois were by far the better side for the bulk of the game. They had a huge advantage in terms of size and power, and they used that to great effect, particularly in the first half. Dylan Hyland opened the scoring for his team to level the game at a point each, but the visitors didn’t score again until the 22nd minute.

Patrick O’Sullivan, Damon Larkin and Mark Timmons all kicked classy points as Laois completely dominated possession, owning their own kickouts and competing well on Offaly’s long restarts.

Seven first half wides meant they were never out of sight however, though they did take a 1-8 to 0-5 half-time lead when Kieran Lillis pounced on a spill from Offaly goalkeeper Ian Duffy and toe-poked the loose ball to the net.

Two excellent points from Hyland after half-time got the Offaly supporters into the game and opened up the possibility of a high-scoring, high-quality 35 minutes of football. Instead the 2500 supporters were subjected to a dismal, error-ridden contest that featured appalling wastage of gilt-edged chances, with just four points added in the next half hour.

The fourth of those, a well-struck point from Niall Corbet on the run looked like the insurance score.

Instead Offaly scrambled a Joe Maher goal, and they sensed that a tired Laois team were vulnerable. Dylan Hyland pointed a free before in stoppage time, two excellent kicks from Nigel Bracken levelled the game, the latter from just outside the 45 metre line.

Scorers – Laois: K Lillis 1-0, P Kingston 0-2 M Barry 0-2 (0-1f), D Larkin 0-2, P O’Sullivan 0-2, M Timmons 0-1, C Murphy 0-1, N Corbet 0-1. Offaly:D Hyland 0-4 (0-1f), N Dunne 0-3 (0-1f, 0-1 ’45), J Maher 1-0, N Bracken 0-2, A Sullivan 0-1, C Donnelly 0-1.

Laois:K Roche; S Greene, R Pigott, T Collins; P Kirwan, M Timmons, P O’Sullivan; K Lillis, D Larkin; M Barry, E Lowry, J Finn; E O’Carroll, P Kingston, C Murphy. Subs:N Corbet for Murphy (54), K Swayne for Finn (59), B Daly for O’Carroll (63), S O’Flynn for Kirwan (64), D Kavanagh for Lowry (70+2).

Offaly:I Duffy; C Donnelly, D Hogan, D Dempsey; L Pearson, P Cunningham, J O’Brien; C McNamee, J McEvoy; J Maher, R McNamee, A Sullivan; C Farrell, N Dunne, D Hyland. Subs:C Donohoe for O’Brien (half-time), J Evans for Sullivan (half-time), N Bracken for Farrell (56), A Leavy for McEvoy (56), M Tynan for Pearson (68).

Referee:L Devenney (Mayo).