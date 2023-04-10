Offaly produce the best type of tribute to Liam Kearns, a leader not forgotten

Leinster SFC first round: Offaly 1-12, Longford 1-11

Offaly manager Martin Murphy and Ruairi McNamee celebrate at the final whistle after their Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Round 1 win over Longford. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Frank Roche

At the start of the year, Martin Murphy didn’t envisage that he’d be giving a post-match interview as Offaly manager after a fraught championship win over Longford.