Offaly goals prove the difference in NFL Division 3 victory over Antrim

Offaly’s ability to take their goal chances in contrast to Antrim passing up four of their own proved the winning and losing of Sunday's Allianz Football League Division 3 opener at Corrigan Park.

Ruairi McNamee struck on 25 minutes as he poked home after the impressive Peter Cunningham intercepted the home kick-out at midfield and burst forward to create the chance, then in stoppage time after Antrim had seen four big chances for majors come and go, Bernard Allen deftly finished to shut the door on the Saffrons' second half fightback.

Aided by the wind, the visitors opened brightly with Joe Maher and Dylan Hyland pointing early, but Antrim enjoyed a decent spell of possession, yet converted just two chances with the wide count mounting.

Offaly clicked from the 17th minute as they rattled off 1-5 on the spin including McNamee's goal to open a nine-point gap that became seven at the break with late Antrim frees converted by Dominic McEnhill and Ryan Murray the score 1-8 to 0-4.

The sides traded two points early in the second period before the hosts mounted a charge, narrowing the gap to four with the game entering stoppage time, yet Creggan's Ruairi McCann had been denied by the feet of Ian Duffy and then dumped high and wide despite protests of a point, while Duffy also kept Odhran Eastwood out.

A massive chance for Patrick Finnegan saw his palmed effort cleared off the line by Rory Egan with a Patrick McBride point the Antrim consolation to leave a goal in it, but that major would come at the other end with a probing ball seeing Allen win the race to lob Mick Byrne and seal victory for the Faithful.

Scorers – Antrim: D McEnhill 0-2 (1f), R Murray 0-3 (3f), R McCann (Aghagallon) 0-2, R McCann (Creggan) 0-1 (f), P Shivers 0-1, J McAuley 0-1, P McBride 0-1, C Stewart 0-1. Offaly: D Hyland 0-4 (2f), R McNamee 1-1, N Dunne 0-2 (both frees), B Allen 1-0, A Sullivan 0-3, J Maher 0-1, P Cunningham 0-1.

Antrim: M Byrne 5; P Healy 6, D Lynch 6, J McAuley 6; D McAleese 6, J Finnegan 6, M Jordan 6; J Dowling 5, C Stewart 6; P McBride 6, R Murray 6, C Duffin 5; P Shivers 5, R McCann (Creggan) 5, D McEnhill 5. Subs: R McCann (Aghagallon) 6 for D McEnhill (HT), K Small 6 for J Dowling (HT), P Finnegan 5 for C Duffin (49), O Eastwood 5 for R McCann (Creggan, 58), P Mervyn for J Finnegan (65) 5.

Offaly: I Duffy 7; Cian Donohoe 6, D Hogan 7, D Dempsey 7; R Egan 7, P Cunningham 8, L Pearson 7; J McEvoy 7, C McNamee 7; J Maher 7, R McNamee 8, S O'Toole-Greene 5; N Dunne 6, A Sullivan 8, D Hyland 7. Subs: B Allen 7 for S O'Toole-Greene (HT), C Farrell 7 for N Dunne (48), L Egan 7 for J Maher (63), J Bryant 6 for D Hyland (70+2), A Brazil 5 for C Donohoe (70+3).

Referee: C Dourneen (Cavan).