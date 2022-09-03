Offaly boss Liam Kearns calls for ‘shake-up’ to end scourge of boring football games

Offaly football boss Liam Kearns insists that the culture of not respecting referees in the GAA must change in the wake of a “disgraceful” attack on a Roscommon whistler in an underage game earlier this week.

The former Limerick, Laois and Tipperary manager believes that the GAA must adopt a similar approach to rugby when it comes to officiating or else pay the price.

“Referees have to be more protected. It is a tough job, I don’t get involved with referees as a rule and if I do I’d always be respectful of them because it’s a job I wouldn’t do myself. I think it’s a no-win situation for the referee,” he said.

“We don’t have enough respect for the referees. We should look to rugby with regard to the type of respect we should have for referees because the culture there.

“We don’t respect referees the way we should and it has to be looked at.

“Incidents like what happened there in Roscommon will drive that I would say. It’s hard enough to get people to do it and without referees they’ll have no matches.”

Kearns hopes that “a clear and unambiguous message” is sent out by the GAA that such behaviour is unacceptable and he is abhorred that it could happen at minor level.

“We have too much of this, people on the sideline treating underage matches like they’re senior matches and not watching their language and all the appropriate things that should be done and that’s something that we need to improve in the GAA in general.

“To go to an underage match and to see people speaking to underage players as if they’re senior players is not something that should be happening really. There’s a culture there and it needs to be changed.”

Kearns was tight-lipped on his Offaly backroom team – set to be confirmed next week – but he is keeping a close eye on club championship action and is “re-energised” for county management after three years out.

The 60-year-old won’t oversee a session until the Faithful are officially permitted to return on December 8 and he can’t wait to work with a new squad, which will have several of last year’s All-Ireland U-20 winners involved.

Kearns admits, however, that inter-county management is becoming “less and less attractive” given the workload involved and were he not a retired garda, he doesn’t feel it would be a runner.

“It is my opinion that it has been a full-time job for 10 to 15 years, such are the demands that are required. And I think Billy (Lee, former Limerick manager) said he was putting in 38 hours, but that was with his full-time work.

“If you are at it full-time, it is a lot more hours than that. I am in a position to put more hours into it than 38 a week and that is it to be perfectly honest. It is a black hole, you could put as many hours into it as you wanted and still find that you are trying to do more.”

Offaly will ply their trade in Division 3 next year, as well as in the Tailteann Cup, and while changes to the championship structure will be in place for 2023, Kearns feels that the game “needs to be shaken up” in an effort to offer more entertainment.

He realises that “it’s about results and trying to make improvements” and his Offaly reign will be judged on that, but he feels that football is “boring for long stages” with only a handful of good games each year and he wants to see that change.

“I’d like to see the forward mark gone. I don’t think it serves the game at all. I would just get rid of that and most football people are of the same opinion. Also, I think all kick-outs should be kicked to (at least) the ’45,” the Kerry native said.

“I find I watch a football match now and it’s boring, long stages of it is boring. Passing it backwards, passing it laterally, protecting possession, no 50-50 balls in, challenges being limited, that’s all stuff I’m not enjoying as a spectator, not to mind as a coach.

“I just feel we need to make the game more interesting. The changed rules are not working. The likes of David Clifford and these guys is what the public want to see and the way the game is at the moment we’re killing those people.

“We’re denying them room to express their talents and I just think we have to bring the game to a more entertaining piece. It’s as simple as that. I’d like to see it go back to what football was.

“There has to be some incentive to go attacking again because all the incentives are to defend now. You can coach defending and really it’s getting athletes with big engines who can get up and down the field on a regular basis. The skill element is suffering all the time.”

Liam Kearns was speaking yesterday at the Offaly Association in Dublin Golf Classic in aid of Offaly GAA and in association with Faithful legend Shane Lowry at Palmerstown House Estate