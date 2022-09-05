Offaly appoint Johnny Kelly as new hurling manager

Johnny Kelly is taking over from Michael Fennelly as Offaly manager. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

JOHNNY KELLY has been confirmed as the new Offaly senior hurling boss having stepped up from his role as coach in recent seasons.

Kelly worked as hurling coach under Michael Fennelly for the past three seasons and brings continuity to the role while several of the previous backroom team are also expected to remain on board for 2023.

Portumna native Kelly will be assisted by coach Martin Maher, who worked alongside him during Borris-Ileigh's run to the 2020 All-Ireland club final, while former Offaly defender Barry Teehan will stay involved as a selector having been drafted in for 2022.

Colm Callanan is another to commit to the Offaly cause, having worked as goalkeeping coach this year while it is understood that the 2017 All-Ireland SHC winner will also be involved in the area of strength and conditioning.

Brendan Egan filled that role this season, but the well-regarded strength and conditioning coach looks set to work with the Dublin hurlers under Micheál Donoghue next year.

Egan was understudy to Lukasz Kirszenstein when Galway landed All-Ireland SHC honours under Donoghue in 2017 – ending a 29-year wait for Liam MacCarthy in the west – and he will link up with him once again in the capital.