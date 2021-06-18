Offaly and Derry now back in a league of their own after more than 20 years in the wilderness

Twenty-three years and one pandemic later, Offaly and Derry are back sharing the same league final stage. Sure it’s not only the league, but it’s only Division 3? Try telling that to two proud football bastions who fell on hard times, then kept on falling.

But now they’re rising off the canvas, Division 2 bound, no matter what tomorrow’s Croke Park outcome.

Derry football has never enjoyed a decade quite like the 1990s, but in the midst of three league titles and Sam Maguire deliverance they lost the 1998 NFL final to Offaly, a rain-sodden battle of attrition, by 0-9 to 0-7.

They returned to the winning paddock that July after a late goal clinched Ulster final victory over Donegal. It was the last time that Joe Brolly – or any Derry man – had reason to blow kisses to the crowd.

“I suppose we lost our way,” says Kieran McKeever, their captain in ’98. “Our standards went down, all over the place – on the pitch, off the pitch – and there was low morale, there was a disconnection.

Read More

“Everybody felt it, but nobody saw it. All of a sudden, it was Division 4 and we were saying, ‘Where are we? Why are we here?’ It was a terrible time, to be honest, from a Derry point of view, and embarrassing.”

Offaly’s descent was equally galling. True, they had come from nowhere under Tommy Lyons to win a Leinster title in ’97; but when a first ever NFL crown followed the following April, it appeared to suggest the Faithful were here to stay. Instead, they fell heavily to a vengeful Meath in their ’98 SFC opener – and the only silver trinket since then was a Division 4 title, six years ago.

Paul O’Kelly was an Offaly selector under Lyons – as well as a friend of then-Derry boss Brian Mullins from their student days – and would later manage his county in 2003. Once they got over the acute disappointment of losing their All-Ireland semi-final to Mayo in ’97, he remembers, “we felt the only way we had any chance of going beyond that was to have a super league.”

So it transpired.

“I remember the rain, and the disappointment afterwards,” says McKeever. “It was one of those days where every ball seemed to bounce in the direction of an Offaly player. I think they brought a level of intensity that day that we maybe didn’t expect.”

Pondering what has gone wrong with Offaly since then, O’Kelly surmises: “If you go five miles down the road, you’ll find a fella that’s fit to play in an All-Ireland final if he can get there. We haven’t always been good at consistently harvesting them.”

He blames a lack of joined-up thinking and coherent succession planning. “That transition, that consistent way of playing the game, we’ve missed out on that. We’ve tended to do it in fits and spurts. And then we let the whole thing fall apart,” the Edenderry man laments.

“This became more dramatic in the last 20 years,” he continues. “Even though there was a good handover between Padraig Nolan and ourselves (after the 1999 championship), we passed on what we knew, there was no real continuity between management team A and management team B. So it was almost like a restart all the time.”

The players were always there, he maintains – none better than Niall McNamee, handed his SFC debut by O’Kelly in 2003, when he was only 17 and about to sit his Leaving Cert. Eighteen years on, he’s still motoring.

“People like Vinny Claffey did a super job in mentoring him. There was no talk whatsoever of him playing championship that year, but we had it in our sights,” he recounts. “What he’s actually achieved has been phenomenal. The sad part for me is that we didn’t have the set-up around him – like, he’s an All-Star footballer who didn’t get the chance to achieve the All Star.”

O’Kelly’s own Offaly tenure ended abruptly. Having lost a replay to eventual Leinster champions Laois, and a round-three qualifier to Roscommon after extra time, he was ousted in a county-board vote on the recommendation of a review committee.

“Personally, it was devastating,” he admits. “It was a huge shock to the system. The thing that kept me going was the deep level of support I got from the players, who wanted to go on strike and all that kind of thing. That was reassuring, so I didn’t really go down into a big black hole.

“Luckily enough I got great support from the family, great support from the club, and what helped me get through it was the fact that many opportunities came out of that. I did some work behind the scenes with a number of counties since then, I’ve been able to enjoy it.”

Fast-forward to 2021. Offaly under John Maughan and Derry under Rory Gallagher are stirring; O’Kelly and McKeever are revelling in the green shoots.

“I’m part of a team that’s putting together a strategy for the future of Offaly GAA, with Michael Duignan. Even on Zoom, we’ve had meetings with more than 150 people – the level of support for the county, for the players, for the club, is as good as it’s ever been,” says O’Kelly.

“I’m really optimistic for Offaly. It will take a few years, but the building blocks are being put in now. One of the things that we really nailed down is that there’s no hierarchy in Offaly. The county board and the clubs are at the same level; we’re working together rather than looking at the county board to solve problems.”

McKeever, such a vital and enduring servant as a Derry dual player, is now at the administrative coalface.

“Everybody expected us to be playing a blanket defence, and we haven’t really. Our scoring has been phenomenal – it’s a credit to Rory’s coaching,” the county board vice-chairman enthuses.

“The dedication of the players has been unbelievable. They have changed the culture, the attitudes within the panel, and there’s a massive buzz around Owenbeg. The county board sat down last year and said, ‘Right, we are asking the players to raise the standards – then we also have to raise standards off the pitch.’ So, we have tried to show the way. We are not for accepting second best anymore, off the pitch or on the pitch.

“The players have actually raised the standards themselves, without much input from us, other than we’ve had things in place to support them.”

Raising the bar. Just like the ’90s.