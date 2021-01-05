Odhrán MacNiallais to make return to Donegal football squad

Odhrán MacNiallais will return to the Donegal squad in 2021

Odhrán MacNiallais is to return to the Donegal football squad in the coming weeks.

The talented MacNiallais opted out for the last two seasons, having missed 2017 too which he spent in America, but his availability again is a significant boost to Donegal.

MacNiallais first played for Donegal in 2011 but established himself in 2014 as they lost an All-Ireland final to Kerry.

He won an Ulster club medal with his club Gaoth Dhobhair but did not return after they lost an All-Ireland semi-final to Corofin in early 2019.

Donegal lost the Ulster final to Cavan in November and selector Karl Lacey has since departed.

Online Editors