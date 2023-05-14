Odhran Lynch the shoot-out hero as Derry deny Armagh to retain Ulster SFC crown

Derry 1-15 Armagh 0-18 (AET) (Derry win 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out)

Derry players celebrate with the Anglo Celt cup after their Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final win over Armagh at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Goalkeeper Odhran Lynch was Derry's hero in Clones as they put the back-to-back Ulster titles together for only the second time in their history, having previously done so in 1975 and 1976.

Lynch saved three penalties, from Armagh's Rian O'Neill, Aidan Nugent and his opposite number Ethan Rafferty in a penalty shoot-out after the sides had finished level at the end of extra-time.

It's Armagh's second penalty shoot-out loss since 'winner on the day' became mandatory for all games, with the exception of an All-Ireland final, in a new championship landscape last year, having lost to Galway in similar fashion in last year's All-Ireland quarter-final.

This time Rafferty, not a regular goalkeeper until recent seasons, did manage to stop one, from Paul Cassidy, but it was Lynch who took the plaudits with some really smart saves.

Callum Cumiskey scored Armagh's only penalty, their second, after O'Neill had been thwarted from their opening effort.

Shane McGuigan, 'man of the match', Conor Glass and substitute Ciaran McFaul scored Derry's penalties, McFaul only rejoining the squad after this year's league.

Against the backdrop of their manager Rory Gallagher missing from the sideline as he stepped back from duties in the wake of domestic abuse allegations made by his former wife during the week, Derry held their nerve in a tense affair to withstand heavy Armagh onslaughts at the end of both normal time and extra time.

McGuigan was magnificent, scoring seven points, four from play, and being such an influence in general play while their midfield pairing, Conor Glass and Brendan Rogers, had big impacts too.

Armagh looked to have made the decisive break in the second half of extra-time when they twice went two points clear, first through substitute Stefan Campbell and then Rafferty who put them 0-17 to 1-12 ahead in the 87th minute.

But from somewhere Derry, who used only 18 players in close to two hours of football, summoned the reserves to rise again with McGuigan winning two frees, for Niall Toner and himself to convert, from 45 metres, for an equaliser, before they worked a brilliant move for the lead point from Lachlann Murray, the ball going through the hands of Rogers, Glass, McGuigan, Gareth McKinless and Ethan Doherty before substitute Murray fisted it over.

But there was time for more and Stefan Campbell surged through a gap, drawing a foul from Murray which O'Neill converted to force penalties.

With Rogers off the field for the first nine minutes of extra-time after picking up a black card deep into added time at the end of normal time, Derry would have been satisfied to have contained Armagh to just one point in that period, courtesy of substitute Ross McQuillan.

With Rogers back, Derry engineered an equaliser when James Morgan fouled McGuigan and McGuigan converted. But Armagh swept forward and Jarlath Óg Burns fisted a point for Armagh to take a 0-15 to 1-11 lead at the extra-time break.

The game had opened with a three-and-a-half minute passage of Derry possession, broken only briefly by a sideline that Armagh forced before ending with Shane McGuigan nailing the opening score. But the terms of engagement were set and, not unexpectedly, it was about containment.

O'Neill did land a 55-metre free to equalise on seven minutes but Derry got the next big break with a Rogers goal, the midfielder getting a fist to a Paul Cassidy point attempt that got too much elevation, tempting Rafferty to come off his line to clear. But his timing was off and Rogers' touch was good enough to squeeze past a scrambling Aidan Forker.

Two Armagh defenders, Burns and Greg McCabe, took up advanced positions for marks to bring the deficit back to the minimum but Derry kept pressing numbers into the Armagh half in their search for openings and they eventually got on when Rogers rounded McCabe to slot his first point.

He'd repeat it, this time going outside Shane McPartlin to re-establish a two-point lead after Rory Grugan had cut the deficit from a free.

McGuigan fisted a point for a three-point lead on 28 minutes and Derry looked comfortable at that point but then Armagh, having avoided putting pressure on the Derry kick-out squeezed in the closing minutes of the half and got success, first Andrew Murnin pinching one for O'Neill to score and then, with options limited, Lynch took too much time over his next one, prompting a throw in from which Armagh won another free for Grugan to convert.

McKinless fisted a point as half-time approached but O'Neill's eye was in and from 43 metres he landed a third, closing to the minimum again by the break, 1-5 to 0-7.

The second half was just as cagey as the first illustrated by a scoring sequence that saw Derry lead by two points five times but Armagh bringing them back to a point each time.

Rafferty had a bigger influence joining the play in that second half and his 54th minute point from 45 metres brought it back to 1-9 to 0-11.

McGuigan from a free after Niall Loughlin was fouled edged Derry two points clear, their last score in normal time, before O'Neill casually landed a 45 for a one-point game.

For the first time, there was a sense Derry were feeling a little uncomfortable and when Padraig Cassidy's fisted pass to Rogers was intercepted by Burns, Rogers hauled him down, inviting referee David Gough to show him that black card.

Grugan had a kick from 40-metre mark to win it in the 75th minute, after O'Neill had claimed the kick-out, but the shot dropped short into Lynch's grasp and he managed to clear the danger with a dart along his end line.

There was time for no more and for the second successive year, the Ulster final was heading to extra-time. But for the first time ever a provincial championship has been determined by penalties.

Scorers -

Derry -S McGuigan 0-7 (3fs), B Rogers 1-2, N Toner 0-2 (2fs), C Glass, G McKinless, N Loughlin, L Murray all 0-1 each.

Armagh - R O'Neill 0-6 (4fs), R Grugan (2fs), J Óg Burns (1m), E Rafferty, S Campbell 0-2 each, R McQuillan, Ciaran Mackin, C O'Neill, G McCabe (m) all 0-1 each

Teams:

Derry:O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; P McGrogan, G McKinless, C Doherty; C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner, P Cassidy, E Doherty; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Subs: C McFaul for Heron (47), L Murray for Loughlin (60), Padraig Cassidy for C Doherty (64), B Heron for Murray (e-t), L Murray for Heron (83), N Loughlin for McGrogan (83)

Armagh: E Rafferty; J Morgan, B McCambridge, A Forker; C O'Neill, G McCabe, J Óg Burns; Ciaran Mackin, S McPartlan; A McKay, R Grugan, J Duffy; C Turbitt, R O'Neill, A Murnin.

Subs: S Campbell for Grugan (45), A Nugent for McPartlan (45), R McQuillan for McCambridge (59), O Conaty for Murnin (64), R Grugan for Duffy (70+1), C Cummiskey for Forker (e-t), Connaire Mackin for Ciaran Mackin (77)

Referee:D Gough (Meath)