Odd format in a league of its own for blatant unfairness 

Here we go again: more unfairness. It has always been built into the championships through the provincial system, but now it has spread to the Allianz Football League, where this year’s format is deeply flawed.

In the case of the championship, the lopsided system is based on history, but there’s no such excuse for what’s happening in the league, which has dragged no fewer than 12 counties into relegation play-offs.

Covid restrictions made it impossible to run seven-game divisions without extending the inter-county season into September, which would have infuriated clubs.

Instead, it was decided to opt for a three-game divisional format, followed by semi-finals and relegation play-offs. That’s where the unfairness comes in.

Under the long-established set-up, two teams were relegated from Divisions 1, 2, 3 and replaced by two each from Division 2, 3, 4. The two bottom teams in the top three divisions could have no complaints over being relegated.

Margins were often tight, but seven games is a genuine test. Not so with three games – especially since the groupings were decided solely on geography – yet two of four teams in each group are in the relegation zone.

They play off against each other, across the north-south divide, with the losers dropping down. By the end of the weekend after next, two from Galway, Monaghan, Armagh and Roscommon will fall out of Division 1.

The same applies to Cork, Laois, Down, Westmeath in Division 2 and to Cavan, Longford, Wicklow, Tipperary in Division 3.

So what’s wrong with that? Wouldn’t two have dropped out of the various divisions under the old system? Yes, but at least that would have been after seven games, not four. I would strongly argue that only the bottom team should be in the relegation zone in each group this year. I would further contend that relegation/promotion should then be decided by play-offs between the bottom and top teams in the various groups.

Here’s how it would work. In Division 1, Galway and Armagh (third in their groups) would remain in the top flight. Monaghan and Roscommon (bottom in their groups) would play Mayo and Kildare respectively (top of their Division 2 groups) in promotion/relegation play-offs.

Meath and Clare (second in the Division 2 groups) would not be in the promotion play-offs. The same would apply down the line. Cork, Down, Tipperary and Cavan would escape the relegation play-offs while Limerick, Fermanagh, Waterford and Louth would no longer be in the promotion hunt.

Effectively, it would recognise that assigning half a division to the relegation zone is harsh, just as giving half a division the chance to win promotion after just three games is too generous.

Armagh are a good example of the anomaly. They finished level on points with Tyrone but having lost the head-to-head clash, they are in the relegation zone. Armagh returned to Division 1 following a nine-year absence this year, but are now deemed relegation candidates after taking three of a possible six points.

Winning promotion in seven-game groups is a fine achievement, so it’s wrong that in the following season it could be taken away without getting a fair chance.

Meanwhile, Tyrone (also on three points), could go to win the Division 1 title. And what of Division 4, where two of three teams (Carlow, Waterford) qualify for promotion play-offs after two games.

League placings matter, all the more so now when they may play a part in deciding championship status under a new All-Ireland arrangement.

Even if they don’t, it’s important to have as high a league ranking as possible. Promotion is hard won, but once achieved it should not be put at risk by a ridiculous system where 50pc of teams are despatched towards the relegation trap-door after three games, two of which may been been ‘away’.

The GAA had to improvise in order to run a league competition, but the final offering lacks credibility and fairness. As the only pure merit-based inter-county competition, it deserved better than that.

As for the tight squeeze which will rule out finals in some – if not all divisions – it could have been avoided by starting on the weekend of May 8/9, as hurling did.

Newbridge not so special anymore

Has it gone from ‘Newbridge or Nowhere’ to ‘Anywhere but Newbridge’ for Kildare?

The Lilies threatened to derail the 2018 All-Ireland championship when their qualifier tie with Mayo was fixed for Croke Park rather than Newbridge, arguing they were entitled to home venue.

Vociferously led by manager Cian O’Neill, it turned into quite a campaign, which was ultimately successful as the game was played in Newbridge and Kildare won.

Three years later, with Jack O’Connor in charge, we’re told that playing in St Conleth’s Park is actually a drawback for Kildare.

They hit Laois for 2-18 in Portlaoise last Sunday, after which O’Connor attributed the success, partly at least, to the size of MW Hire O’Moore Park.

“It’s no coincidence that we played well here and in Thurles. We like big pitches. That’s the problem with Newbridge, it’s very tight,” he said.

If that’s the manager’s view, would they not be better off offering to play their Division 2 semi-final clash with Meath anywhere but Newbridge, which is the scheduled venue on Sunday week?

Stakes rising for winless Limerick

Without a win so far, Limerick hurlers aren’t exactly in crisis mode but their sluggish launch to the season (two defeats and a draw) raises the stakes for the clash with quick-fire Cork (two wins and a draw).

Despite the contrasting starts, Limerick are strong favourites to win, the logic presumably being that they have burned off the dirty petrol in the first three games. It’s certainly unusual for All-Ireland winners to start the Allianz League so slowly.

In fact, if Limerick fail to win on Saturday, they will become the first All-Ireland champions without a victory in the first four league games since Galway in 1980. The Tribesmen lost three (Offaly, Cork, Wexford) and drew one (Tipperary), but at least they had the excuse that the four games came shortly after the county’s first All-Ireland win for 57 years.

They were played between mid-October and early December, a time when Galway were still in celebration orbit.