O’Connor’s strike sees Wexford scratch seven-year itch to set up Dubs date

Looking for his county’s first win in Leinster in seven years and first win of any kind in championship since 2017, Wexford boss Shane Roche must surely have cursed the skies.

With his last kick-out in his warm-up, goalkeeper Pa Doyle picked up an injury. Then within minutes of the throw-in Eoghan Nolan succumbed to a hamstring injury. His replacement Ben Brosnan did likewise while just as the ball was about to be thrown-in for the second half, they lost their most influential player, Dáithí Waters, to a black card arising from an incident at the end of the first half. Wexford were going to have to scratch their

seven-year itch the hard way.

At that stage, Wexford held a two-point lead (1-5 to 0-6) but Wicklow were at home and had a stiff breeze at their backs. The side that had beaten Cavan to retain their Division 3 status looked a safer bet at that stage.

And yet it was Wexford who played the better football all the way home. Wicklow faded badly and didn’t score for 26 minutes from when Mark Jackson booted over a free in the 47th minute to when the same player scored again in injury-time.

The game’s decisive score came on 62 minutes when the brilliant Martin O’Connor lashed home after a sweeping Wexford move to give them a first win in the province since beating Longford in 2014.

“Look it’s seven years since we last won a Leinster Championship game so you could see the guys, they played with a little bit of fear and where that really comes in is in front of goal,” said Wexford manager Roche afterwards.

“We lacked that composure. And at half-time I said lads don’t be afraid to lose it. We lost to Waterford, we lost to Carlow and (lost) many Leinster games, throw off the shackles and lets go and win it.

“Sometimes when you are so fearful of losing a game you are afraid to go and win it so we tried to set them free. And still a little bit more composure we feel we would have been a lot more comfortable winners. But look up here in Aughrim, I met a man recently who said to me, best of luck against Wicklow but not even the All Blacks can go up there and win.

“And that was in my own county so we knew what we were up against so we are delighted.”

For Wicklow manager Davy Burke, their performance was a head-scratcher. “We weren’t good enough. It was the worst performance I’d say in my tenure in two years. We were horrendous. You’ve to turn up and do it every day and we didn’t turn up today. It’s a very young and inexperienced dressing-room and if you take out three or four of our team we’re down to early 20s.

“They probably read into themselves after Cavan. That’s being honest about it. That’s a learning. Higher through the divisions you go the bigger the X on your back becomes and I spent two weeks hammering that point but it’s very hard turn it without more leaders or whatever.

“We have the leaders but they might not have been available to us today. That’s not an excuse. We had the team to win it and we didn’t.”

Wexford move on to a date with Dublin. It’s ten years since the Dubs sneaked past Wexford in a 2011 Leinster final when an own goal was the difference. “It’s in Wexford Park, it will be a great occasion and we have a lot of good young players that when we met we want to pit ourselves against the best. Ten years ago we were in a Leinster final in 2011, that’s not too far away. We know they are probably the best team to ever play the game and we will give them the utmost respect but we will try and represent ourselves as best as possible.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

SCORERS – Wexford: M Rossiter 1-6 (1f); M O’Connor 1-0; J Turbitt, D Shanley (2f) 0-2 each; P Hughes 0-1. Wicklow: P O’Connor 0-4; A Murphy 0-3; C O’Brien (2f), M Jackson (2f) 0-2 each; P O’Toole, M Kenny, C Byrne 0-1 each.

Wexford – D Brooks 7; M O’Connor 8, G Sheehan 7, L O’Connor 6; P Hughes 6, B Malone 7, M Furlong 7; D Waters 8, L Coleman 6; T Byrne 6, S Nolan 7, K O’Grady 6; J Turbitt 8, E Nolan 6, M Rossiter 8. Subs: B Brosnan 6 for E Nolan (7), D Shanley 7 for Brosnan (19), N Hughes 6 for S Nolan (47), E Porter 6 for L O’Connor (57), A Tobin 6 for O’Grady (58).

Wicklow – M Jackson 7; A Murphy 7, E Murtagh 6, O Manning 6; D Fitzgerald 6, N Donnelly 6, D Devereux 6; P O’Toole 7, JP Hurley 6; A Maher 6, M Kenny 7, C Byrne 6; C O’Brien 6, S Furlong 5, P O’Connor 8. Subs: P Cunningham 6 for Fitzgerald (40), D Keane 6 for O’Brien (55), J Sheeran 6 for Hurley (62), F O’Shea for Cunningham (68), S Kearon for D Devereux (69), P Burke for Maher (69).

​​​​​​​Ref – F Kelly (Longford)