O'Connor sets up Rossie rematch

Much has been made of the fresh blood which James Horan parachuted into the fray but the old guard of Cillian O'Connor and Aidan O'Shea were the ones who delivered once again when the going got tough in Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada yesterday.

Every squad needs youth and enthusiasm but winter championships require experience given the deteriorating sod and the attacking pair were on song from start to finish with O'Connor bagging 1-9 including an exquisite second half strike.

O'Shea, who played full-forward but was used sparingly as a target man, had a hand in everything that was good about Mayo as they weathered an early Leitrim storm before pulling away in the final quarter to book their revenge date with Roscommon.

Horan acknowledged the importance of O'Connor and O'Shea as they bid for a first Connacht crown since 2015 but the Mayo supremo is under no illusions about what awaits them in Dr Hyde Park on Sunday as they try to turn the tables on the Rossies for last year's semi-final reversal.

"It's huge that they produce those sort of performances. And Chris Barrett came on, those guys are role models and have such a huge impact on and off the field with the younger guys so there is huge togetherness there as a group," Horan said.

Expand Close James Carr of Mayo shoots at goal despite the attention of Donal Wrynn of Leitrim during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Leitrim and Mayo at Avantcard Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James Carr of Mayo shoots at goal despite the attention of Donal Wrynn of Leitrim during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Leitrim and Mayo at Avantcard Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

"We have a huge amount of work to do. They are the Division 2 champions, it's in the Hyde. I'm expecting a huge challenge from them. They are running on top of the ground, very organised, very fit team and it will be a huge contest but one we are looking forward to."

A week after relinquishing their 23-year stay in Division 1, Mayo showed plenty of signs of a hangover in the early exchanges as they struggled to deal with a Leitrim side which fought fire with fire for long spells.

Terry Hyland's side, who also suffered relegation from Division 3 and lost star attacker Ryan O'Rourke to injury last week, belied their underdog tag in the opening half as they set up smartly with a packed defence before breaking at speed.

Leitrim were calm and composed in possession and raced into a 0-4 to nil lead in the opening minutes with the aid of a decent breeze at their backs as Shane Quinn, Evan Sweeney, Domhnaill Flynn and Keith Beirne (free) fired over points.

Expand Close Tommy Conroy of Mayo is tackled by Domnnaill Flynn, left, and Shane Quinn of Leitrim during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Leitrim and Mayo at Avantcard Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tommy Conroy of Mayo is tackled by Domnnaill Flynn, left, and Shane Quinn of Leitrim during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Leitrim and Mayo at Avantcard Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mayo waited 11 minutes for their first score but the game's complexion changed soon after with the sin-binning of Oisín Mac Caffraigh. Mayo won the subsequent 10-minute period by 1-4 to 0-1 with Tommy Conroy finishing stylishly to the net on his championship debut.

Donal Casey had a goal chance at the other end just before the break but blazed over as Mayo held a three-point advantage at the break, 1-6 to 0-6, with Leitrim still just a goal behind before O'Connor pulled the trigger in the 48th minute and blasted superbly to the net.

Leitrim would score just once in the closing 25 minutes but they never threw in the towel with Hyland quick to praise the "heart" of his squad.

"There's plenty of talent, there's plenty of heart, there's plenty of honest players in Leitrim. I saw that from the minute I came in here and they just need to work on their skills, they won't want for heart," Hyland said.

Expand Close Cillian O'Connor of Mayo shoots to score his side's second goal past Leitrim goalkeeper Brendan Flynn and Conor Reynolds, 4, during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Leitrim and Mayo at Avantcard Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cillian O'Connor of Mayo shoots to score his side's second goal past Leitrim goalkeeper Brendan Flynn and Conor Reynolds, 4, during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Leitrim and Mayo at Avantcard Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

"Mayo are a good team but the Leitrim lads are good too. Sometimes people forget and they look at score lines and say that, 'Mayo won by 10 or 11 points, sure that was expected', but they weren't here to witness it and witness the bravery of Leitrim."

Leitrim can take some solace heading into 2021 with Hyland likely to stay on while it was a case of job done for Horan, who was without Mark Moran due to a "bruised foot", as they "got through the game with no injuries and six debutants" ahead of a mouth-watering tie with the Rossies.

Scorers - Mayo: C O'Connor 1-9 (4f, 2 '45); T Conroy 1-0; A O'Shea 0-2; B Walsh, M Ruane, J Carr, C Loftus 0-1 each. Leitrim: K Beirne 0-5 (5f); C Dolan, S Quinn, E Sweeney, D Flynn, D Casey 0-1 each.

Mayo - D Clarke 7; O Mullin 7, S Coen 6, L Keegan 6; P Durcan 6, M Plunkett 6, E McLaughlin 6; A O'Shea 8, M Ruane 7; B Walsh 6, R O'Donoghue 6, J Flynn 6; T Conroy 6, C O'Connor 8, C Loftus 6. Subs: D O'Connor 6 for Walsh and J Carr 7 for O'Donoghue (both 48), R Brickenden 6 for Coen (55), C Barrett 6 for Plunkett (61), D McHale 6 for Ruane (64).

Leitrim - B Flynn 8; C Reynolds 6, O Mac Caffraigh 6, D Casey 7; C McGloin 7, P Maguire 7, A Flynn 7; D Wrynn 7, D Flynn 7; C Dolan 7, M Plunkett 7, J Gilheany 6; S Quinn 7, E Sweeney 7, K Beirne 7. Subs: K Keegan 6 for D Flynn and Riordan O'Rourke 6 for A Flynn (both 58), P Dolan 6 for Sweeney (65), T Prior for Dolan (69).

Ref - P Faloon (Down)

Indo Sport