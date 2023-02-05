O’Carroll leads from the front for Laois

LAOIS full-forward Evan O'Carroll turned in an almost flawless performance as he inspired his side to a five-point victory in Portlaoise.

He kicked 1-4 in total, the goal arriving as early as the 11th minute, when he availed of a mix-up in the Wexford defence to carry the ball through the centre before finishing low to the net, giving advancing keeper Craig McCabe no chance.

Laois, determined to build on their opening round victory over Sligo, had a spectacular start, racing into a 1-6 to 0-2 lead inside the opening 20 minutes despite playing into a stiff breeze.

Centre-forward Paul Kingston also got in on the early scoring act with some fine points, while Wexford, after taking an opening-minute lead through Glen Malone, could only muster one further point during this opening spell with a superb Sean Nolan effort off the wing.

When it appeared as if Laois were in total command, the accuracy of free-taker Mark Rossiter hauled Wexford back into contention, while a neat Colm Kinsella goal after 26 minutes helped complete a remarkable recovery to send the sides in level 1-7 each at the interval.

It had taken a supreme effort from Wexford to haul themselves back into the game, but then Laois started the second half in impressive scores with three unanswered points through O'Carroll (two) and Eoin Lowry. Rossiter pointed frees which kept Wexford in the game, but with Mark Barry and Paul Kingston also finding the target, Laois still led by 1-13 to 1-10 after 50 minutes.

Rossiter points reduced the deficit to the minimum, 1-13 to 1-12 with 10 minutes remaining, but it was Laois who finished strongest with four Barry points along with a Kingston effort to maintain their 100 per cent start to the campaign.

Scorers – Laois: E O'Carroll 1-4 (1f, 1m), M Barry 0-6 (3f), P Kingston 0-6, (4f), K Lillis, E Lowry 0-1 each. Wexford: M Rossiter 0-10, (7f, 2, '45s), C Kinsella 1-0; G Malone, S Nolan, K O'Grady 0-1 each.

Laois: S Osborne 7; S Greene 7, T Collins 7, R Piggott 6; S O'Flynn 6, M Timmons 7, B Byrne 7; K Lillis 7, J Finn 7, M Barry 8, P Kingston 8, P O'Sullivan 6; E Lowry 6, E O'Carroll 9, N Corbet 6. Subs: K Swayne 7 for Corbet (48), L Walker 7 for Lowry (55), P Kirwan 6 for O'Flynn (66), C Burke for Finn (72).

Wexford: C McCabe 7; B Cushe 7, B Molloy 6, M Furlong 6; P Hughes 7, D Lyons 7, G Sheehan 6; G Malone 7, N Hughes 7; S Nolan 6, E Nolan 6, C Kinsella 7; K O'Grady 6, B Brosnan 6, M Rossiter 8. Subs: D Furlong 7 for Sheehan (inj. ht), C Walsh 6 for Nolan (inj. ht), C Hughes 7 for Brosnan (50), J Tubritt 6 for Kinsella (58), C Carthy for O'Grady (69).

Ref: C Maguire (Clare).