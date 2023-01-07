O’Byrne Cup round-up: Longford, Louth, Offaly and Westmeath all claim wins

John Heslin of Westmeath in action against Liam O'Connor of Wexford. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Longford 0-15 Carlow 0-4

Longford made it two wins from two in the O’Byrne Cup to set them up for their midweek game with Meath in the final group game. If the Midlanders can avoid defeat they will advance to the final.

With a strong wind swirling around Glennon Brothers Pearse Park the first score of the game didn’t come until the 16th minute when Dylan Farrell fired over a free. Keelin McGann added another point for Longford before a pointed free from Darragh Foley opened Carlow’s account in the 25th minute.

Longford controlled proceedings and a fine point from Joe Hagan in the 30th minute extended their lead to four points. Foley hit over another free one minute late. An excellent point from Dessie Reynolds in the 33rd minute restored Longford’s four point lead going in at the break - 0-6 to 0-2.

Carlow started the second half brightly with Foley kicking over his third free of the game but despite possession they failed to show it on the scoreboard. A free from David McGivney after 43 minutes restored Longford’s four-point advantage.

He added a second point minutes later with a great score from play. Down the other end Ryan Moffett denied Carlow a goal chance with some excellent defending.

A fine point from Reynolds in the 56th minute extended Longford’s lead to eight points. Both sides emptied their bench with Longford sub Robbie Smyth kicking over three frees after his introduction.

Carlow were reduced to 14 in the 66th minute when substitute Padraig Hynes received a black card. Keelin McGann and Smyth kicked over late points in a fine win for Paddy Christie’s side.

Louth 0-14 Kildare 1-10

Louth came from four points down in the opening 13 minutes to beat Kildare by the minimum in St. Conleth’s park in Newbridge.

Top scorer during the week, substitute Jay Hughes came off the bench for the vistors to land two vital scores. His first from play curled over and his 45’ minutes later turned out to be the winner as Kildare fought back in the final minutes with late points from Jimmy Hyland and the impressive Jack Robinson.

In his first Kildare start, Cein McMonagle landed two sweet points from distance along with goalkeeper Aaron O’Neill free to give Kildare a rapid start at home in Newbridge.

Wee county talisman Sam Mulroy finally settled his troops with their opening score from a free and quickly halved the Kildare lead with another after a quarter of an hour of action.

O’Neill broke Mickey Harte’s six point unanswered scoring sequence with another free but late points from Ciaran Murphy and Daire McConnon gave Louth an unlikely 0-8 to 0-5 lead at the break.

With the lead Louth were in control for duration of the second half. Shane Matthews finished off a four point scoring run before Kildare full back Michael Joyce found the net to make it a grandstand finish.

Mickey Harte’s side were well equipped to hold on and have their O’Byrne cup destiny in their own hands on Wednesday night against Wexford for a place in the semi-finals.

Offaly 1-9 Wicklow 0-7

The National Football League later this month is the big priority for both but Offaly will have been the happier side after recording a comfortable win over Wicklow in the O'Byrne Cup in Tullamore.

With both fielding experimental sides, neither manager will be reading much into this performance but it was a satisfactory start to Liam Kearns' reign as Offaly manager. With him likely to be down some colleges players for Dublin in Parnell Park on Wednesday evening, this was the big pre-league game for him and he put out a reasonably strong team – as did Wicklow.

Offaly played their best football in the first quarter as they came storming out of the blocks. Attacking with real pace and moving the ball fast, they opened up Wicklow as they kicked five points without reply in the first quarter.

A mixture of Wicklow steadying and Offaly losing their way saw the gap cut to three, 0-6 to 0-3 at half time.

It was a small enough lead considering how much better Offaly had been in the first half and it looked like they could pay the price as Wicklow got it back to two early in the second half. However, a 53rd minute penalty goal, won and finished by Anton Sullivan put Offaly 1-8 to 0-5 up and ended it as a contest.

With both sides empting their bench, not a whole lot happened in the last quarter. Wicklow outscored Offaly by 0-2 to 0-1 but never looked like rescuing the game while the home side kicked eight poor wides.

Westmeath 1-16 Wexford 0-16

Westmeath cruised to a comfortable victory over Wexford in this O’Byrne Cup clash played in breezy conditions at The Downs.

Both sides went into this game having lost their opening game the previous Wednesday night, with Westmeath losing out to Louth and Wexford defeated by Kildare.

Dessie Dolan fielded a much Westmeath stronger line-up than in the midweek encounter and the pedigree of their established players soon came to the fore.

Backed by the stiff wind in the first half, Westmeath led 1-10 to 0-4 at half-time, the 24th-minute goal coming from experienced wing-back James Dolan. A few minutes before the goal, the attack-minded Dolan was very unlucky to crash a shot off the crossbar.

Ronan O’Toole, last year’s Tailteann Cup player of the year, contributed four points from play in the opening half, with John Heslin (three frees), the returning Shane Dempsey (two) and Lorcan Dolan supplying the remainder.

For a Wexford side that struggled that with their kickouts into the teeth of the wind, midfielder Brian Molloy and roving full-forward Kevin O’Grady scored their first-half scores from play, with Dean O’Toole chipping in with two points from frees.

With both sides making plenty of substitutions, the game became disjointed in the second half. Ronan O’Toole added to his tally with three frees, having taken over freetaking duties from the withdrawn Heslin. Debutant Matthew Whittaker and substitutes Senan Baker and Stephen Smith also got on the scoresheet for the winners.

Despite enjoying wind advantage in the second period, Wexford didn’t add to their tally until the 69th minute with a free from Daire Bolger. Substitute Sean Nolan also found the range for John Hegarty’s charges with a consolation score in stoppage time.