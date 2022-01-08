O’Byrne Cup round-up: Longford begin title defence with win as Wexford run riot and Kildare pick up victory

Tom Byrne of Wexford on his way to scoring his side's sixth goal during the O'Byrne Cup group B win over Laois. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Wexford 6-10 Laois 0-13

A first-half goal blitz set Wexford up for an impressive fifteen point victory over Laois in this O’Byrne Cup senior

football opening round game played at Hollymount yesterday afternoon.

Wexford will play Wicklow this Wednesday evening while they complete their group games away to Meath on Saturday next, needing just a further win to put them into the semi-finals in preparation for the league.

With Eoghan Nolan and Ben Brosnan prominent in attack, shooting three goals between them in the opening half, Nolan putting his side in front with a fifth minute goal after Brian Daly had pointed the visitors in front with an opening minute point, the only time they led in the game.

Wexford were playing with real momentum and movement causing the Laois defence all kinds of problems, with Brosnan finishing a splendid move with a well executed goal, while Nolan added a third on fourteen minutes, as the home side’s dominance led to a 3-8 to 0-6 interval lead.

Wexford could have been further in front but the expected Laois recovery failed to materialise on the resumption despite a number of substitutions as the home side continued to control the game.

Kevin O'Grady with a fine point extended the lead, while Ben Brosnan marked his return from a sin binning before the interval with a splendid goal, and when Tom Byrne added his sides fifth goal after forty-five minutes they led 5-9 to 0-6.

Laois substitute Gary Walsh with pointed frees along with Ross Munnelly efforts were to prove a token response as Wexford added a sixth goal eleven minutes from the end as Tom Byrne weaved his way through the defence to beat keeper Niall Corbett with a clinical finish.

Scorers:

Wexford : B Brosnan 2-2; E Nolan, T Byrne 2-1 each; K O'Grady 0-2 (1f); P Hughes, D Lyons, D O'Toole, C Kehoe 0-1 each.

Laois: G Walsh 0-3 frees; M Barry (1m) 0-3; R Munnelly 0-2 frees; B Byrne,J Finn, B Daly, S Moore, C Fennessy, 0-1 each

TEAMS –

WEXFORD – D Brooks; L O'Connor, E Porter, R Barron; D Furlong, N Rossiter, P Hughes; L Coleman, D Lyons; A Tobin, D O'Toole, T Byrne; K O'Grady, E Nolan, B Brosnan

Subs: G Malone for Lyons (45), R Fitzpatrick for Byrne (55), R Brooks for Coleman (50), C Carty for Furlong (52), J Rossiter for Hughes (55), G Staples for O'Connor (55), C Kehoe for Brosnan (62), J O'Leary for Nolan (62), S Kehoe for

O'Grady (64), A Boland for Barron (64)

LAOIS – N Corbett; A Campion, T Collins, C Brennan; S O'Flynn, J O'Loughlin, B Byrne; J Finn, B Daly; D Kavanagh, D Doyle, O O'Sullivan; M Barry, E Carroll, S Moore.Subs: J Kelly for Campion; C Ugochucko for Colins; A Mohan for Brennan; L Senior for O'Sullivan; C Dillon for Byrne; C Fennessy for O'Flynn; P Dunne for Finn; R Munnelly for Barry; G Walsh for Carroll (all 35); J Shelley for Doyle (52)

Referee: K Harris (Offaly)

Expand Close Kildare manager Glenn Ryan during the O'Byrne Cup Group C match between Kildare and Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile / Facebook

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan during the O'Byrne Cup Group C match between Kildare and Westmeath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kildare 0-19 Westmeath 0-8

A new look Kildare side got the new Glenn Ryan era up and running with a comprehensive win over an equally experimental Westmeath side at Newbridge on Saturday.

Across both teams, just six players started the game who started the Leinster semi-final between the two sides last July. It was all change in the dug outs too with Ryan joined by fellow Kildare legends Anthony Rainbow, Johnny Doyle and Dermot Earley. Westmeath manager Jack Cooney also bolstered his management team with the introduction of a couple of All-Stars in the form of Dessie Dolan and John Keane.

On the field, Kildare always looked likely winners. Paddy Woodgate, a key member of the 2018 U20 All-Ireland winning team, took his first chance in a senior jersey well with a couple of early scores. Fellow debutant Padraic Tuohy also scored a brace of points in the first quarter as Kildare went to the water break leading 0-5 to 0-1.

Kildare continued to cut through the Westmeath in the second quarter but the Midlanders were able to take advantage of the home team going down to 14 men after a Kevin O’Callaghan black card by scoring the last two points of the half to trail 0-11 to 0-5 at the at the break.

Jimmy Hyland scored the last two Kildare points of the half and he went on to kick a further five in the second period.

The game lost its shape as a consequence of a raft of substitutions but the result never looked in doubt and Ryan’s time in charge begins with a comfortable win.

Scorers:

Kildare: J Hyland 0-7 (6fs), P Woodgate 0-6 (4fs), P Cribbin 0-2, P Tuphy 0-2, A Steed 0-1, D Flynn 0-1

Westmeath: L Loughlin 0-6 (3fs, 2’45), R Connellan 0-2

TEAMS –

KILDARE – A O’Neill; T Harrington, M O’Grady, R Houlihan; T Archbold, S Ryan, J Sargent; K O’Callaghan, K Flynn; C Kavanagh, P Cribbin, P Tuohy; P Woodgate, A Steed, J Hyland

Subs: D O’Neill for Kavanagh, 45; E Lawless for Tuohy, 45; D Flynn for Steed, 54; J Murray for Ryan, 57; M Joyce for Harrington, 59; D Malone for Houlihan, 59; D Hyland for Archbold, 62; D Randles for O’Grady, 66; S O’Sullivan for Cribbin, 70

WESTMEATH – J Daly; E Bracken, D Giles, C Dillon; S Allen, N Harte, J Gonoud; J Lynam, R Connellan; E Monaghan, L Loughlin, C McCormack; B Kelly, TJ Cox, R Forde

Subs: S McCartan for Kelly, 26; K Maguire for Monaghan, h/t; F Ayorinde for Dillon, h/t; D Seey for Cox, 48; K Martin for McCormack, 48; A McCormack for Forde, 49; K Daly for Allen, 57; A Treanor for Lynam, 65; A Flanagan for Bracken, 65; S Clinton, 70

Referee: D Fedigan (Louth)

Expand Close Darren Gallagher of Longford takes a free during the O'Byrne Cup group A match win over Louth at Rathcline GAA club. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Darren Gallagher of Longford takes a free during the O'Byrne Cup group A match win over Louth at Rathcline GAA club. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Longford 2-13 Louth 0-14

O’Byrne Cup holders Longford came back from eight points down to pick up their first victory of 2022 over Louth in Group 1 at Lanesborough.

Oran Kenny’s neat finish just before the second half water break ignited the fightback, Louth failed to score in the final quarter such was Longford’s turnaround in fortunes.

Substitute Ross McNerney levelled and also found the net in a stunning run of momentum where the hosts rattled off an unanswered 2-5 in what was Billy O’Loughlin’s first game in charge of the midlanders.

Louth looked in pole position at half time, leading 0-12 to 0-5. One of four starting debutants Jay Hughes was in terrific form with five first half points.

Longford were completely outplayed in the first half and will thank Dylan Farrell for remaining in the game, the full forward landed four first half points to keep Longford in touch.

Some huge turnovers and hard running saw Louth control the game through Hughes and two Ryan Burns free’s and some excellent points from midfield pairing Tommy Durnin and Conor Early.

The second half began in the same vein with Hughes adding another point before substitute Gerard Browne scored Mickey Harte’s sides last point of the game.

With a plethora of changes and a deficit to chase, Longford were the more focused side and through Joe Hagan and two Darren Gallagher free’s they had the accuracy to pull of the dramatic win.

Scorers:

Longford: D Farrell 0-4 (3f), R McNerney 1-1(1f), D Gallagher 0-3 (3f), O Kenny 1-0 , TJ Hagan 0-2, Dessie Reynolds, M Quinn, and D Doherty 0-1 each

Louth: J Hughes 0-6 (3f,1m), R Burns 0-2(2f), T Durnin, J Murphy, C McCaul (m), G Browne, C Early 0-1 each

TEAMS –

LONGFORD – M Hughes; P Fox, R Moffett, J Kiernan; Dessie Reynolds, M Quinn, I O’Sullivan; D Gallagher, T McNevin; E McCormack, J Shiels, Daniel Reynolds; J Hagan, D Farrell, O Kenny

Subs: J Moran for Kiernan (ht), A McGuire for McNevin (ht), D Doherty for Daniel Reynolds (ht), R Fitzgibbon for McCormack (45), R McNerney for Shiels (45), D O’Connell for Dessie Reynolds (49), Dessie Reynolds for Farrell (56)

LOUTH – N Carrie; D Corcoran, D McKenny, N Sharkey; C McKeever, S Healy, L Grey; C Early, T Durnin; L Jackson, E Callaghan, J Murphy; J Hughes, C McCaul, R Burns.

Subs: G Browne for Corcoran (ht), D Nally for L Jackson (45), T Jackson for McKeever (45), S Marry for Callaghan (48), G Bell for Grey (48), K McElroy for Hughes (56), C Fleming for McCaul (61)

Referee: A Coyne (Westmeath)