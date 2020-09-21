O’Brien praises charges as youth comes of age for victorious St Brigid’s

Perverse as it may seem for a club that won seven county titles in the last decade, St Brigid's were a team in transition at the start of this year.

Now they are champions all over again, achieved with a starting team that included five teenagers. Against the reigning champions and favourites. And with a second half flourish that left Padraig Pearses floundering for answers apart from long hopeful punts in search of late goals that never came.

The young men of Kiltoom came of age in Dr Hyde Park yesterday, although it wasn't all about the precocity of youth.

They had four survivors who saw game-time in their 2013 All-Ireland victory over Ballymun. And they had two county men, Brian Stack and Eddie Nolan, whose engine-room dominance against the Daly siblings et al was central to this six-point victory.

As it happened, Stack's clinical finish to a defence-shredding move delivered the game's only goal, on 41 minutes, and created a five-point cushion that a pedestrian Pearses never looked capable of reeling in.

From there on, the young gun-slingers in the Brigid's attack, and off the bench, played with a confidence and verve and even swagger that belied their 13/8 odds beforehand. But Benny O'Brien had already sensed they were ready for the step-up.

"We would have thought, at the start of the year, we have a bit of ground to make up on the other clubs in the county because we had lost so many players," explained O'Brien, one of Kevin McStay's selectors in '13 and now back for his second stint as manager.

"When Covid happened, I remember I rang (coach) John Murray about it and I said, 'If we get this right, we've a real opportunity'. Gary Flannery put a strength and conditioning programme in place. We got an IT system in that tracked and monitored all the training each player was doing . . . and we had the players committed to it.

"So, when we came out of the lockdown, we were a faster team, we were a fitter team, we were a stronger team.

"We played four challenge matches prior to the first round, against three of the teams that got to their respective county semi-finals - they couldn't live with the pace and the intensity. I knew then we had arrived."

And now it's official.

They had many heroes in front of an officially capped attendance of 200. Of the older brigade, Peter Domican was a rock at full-back but the influence of the teenage cohort was even more profound, suggesting that Brigid's look poised to add several more senior titles to the club's current haul of 17.

Corner-back Pearse Frost (19) made several vital interceptions, especially in the first half when Pearses looked most likely to engineer a goal. Paul McGrath (a day shy of his 20th birthday) raided impressively from wing-back in the second half.

And then there was Ruaidhrí Fallon, one of two 17-year-olds in attack, the other Ben O'Carroll. The Brigid's No 10 showed the composure and balance of a player destined for bigger things on the county stage - unless rugby gets him first.

Fallon and McGrath had key creative roles in the goal, the former with the offload to McGrath who took the ball at pace and then handpassed over the defensive cover to Stack. His finish was emphatic, and Brigid's had one hand on the Fahey Cup.

Much earlier, Nolan's excellent point had got the scoreboard moving inside 35 seconds but the rest of the half was a hard watch - or "very cagey", as O'Brien put it.

Amid the drudgery, the challengers conjured up several eye-catching points via Fallon, Gearoid Cunniffe and match of the match Brian Derwin - a sublime curler from the left corner, the first of his 0-4 haul.

Facing the elements, Pearses had to settle for 0-3 from placed balls before Hubert Darcy's injury-time effort opened their account from play. Cue a brief shemozzle ending in a yellow for Brigid's 'keeper James Martin; Domican and especially Pearses skipper Ronan Daly (with a push on Martin) were lucky to escape any censure.

Trailing 0-5 to 0-4 at the break, Pearses lamentably failed to push on. Losing boss Pat Flanagan bemoaned their decision-making and failure to take more chances - Emmet Kelly and Conor Payne had sights on goal in the first quarter, while Darcy blazed wide at the death.

"We had a great year last year, went to a Connacht final, but we didn't produce anything like that sort of form," Flanagan admitted.

The day belonged to Brigid's.

It probably won't be their last.

SCORERS - St Brigid's: B Derwin 0-4 (f), B Stack 1-0, E Nolan, R Fallon, G Cunniffe, B O'Carroll, D Gately, C Sugrue, C Gleeson 0-1 each. Padraig Pearses: P Carey 0-3 (3f), H Darcy 0-2, E Kelly ('45'), C Payne, S Ryan 0-1 each.

ST BRIGID'S - J Martin; P Frost, P Domican, D Sheehy; A Daly, R Stack, P McGrath; B Stack, E Nolan; G Cunniffe, R Fallon, E Sheehy; B O'Carroll, B Derwin, C Sugrue. Subs: D Gately for E Sheehy (49), R Dolan for Cunniffe (52), R Smith for O'Carroll (58), C Gleeson for Sugrue (61), E Cunnane for Derwin (65).

PADRAIG PEARSES - P Whelan; S Carty, A Butler, G Downey; S Mulvey, R Daly, D Murray; N Carty, C Daly; L Daly, N Daly, P Carey; E Kelly, H Darcy, C Payne. Subs: C Nevin for N Carty (43), S Ryan for Kelly (51).

REF - K Naughton (Clann na nGael).

