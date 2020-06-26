Close

Ó Sé meets O'Shea: Jacko on his formative years, Kerry's dominance, and why giving up the drink prolonged his career

Kerry legends Tomás Ó Sé and Jack O'Shea. Pic: Mark Condren Expand

Kerry legends Tomás Ó Sé and Jack O'Shea. Pic: Mark Condren

Tomás Ó Se Twitter

Tomás: I’m fascinated by your hunting background, do you still do it?

Jack O’Shea: I haven’t for about three years, but I loved it. The hunting to me was my foundation. I suppose I was renowned for my fitness, but I would put down a lot of my ability to avoid injury to the hunting. It’s where I picked up a lot of my leg strength.

You might be unaware of this, but there’s actually a lot of famous Kerry footballers that were huntsmen. Even a fella who played with you, Declan O’Sullivan, would do it over in Dromid.

