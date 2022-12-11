Numbers games are still source of division

The ages for playing competitive football games continue to cause problems for the GAA. It is beginning to look a bit like the wild west — with counties more or less free to choose what suits them best. Perhaps it was the only way to avoid uncivil war.

Some counties favour the even age groups (under 14, 16, 18) but others, following coaching, guidance and welfare advice, want it to be under 13, 15 and 17.

The big carrot for having the new minor age at 17 is that it ensures nobody from this age group can play adult football. This means adult competitions can proceed without worrying about the talented player wanted by every manager. These were usually very good players who were often on county minor teams, which held up club matches when the two clashed. By reducing the minor age to 17 this problem disappeared, adult fixtures could be made with certainty and there was protection for the family silver, namely the very talented young player. Who could ever disagree with that?

Cork have decided to go back to 18 with inbuilt protections for players needed on the club adult team. This involves a player and his parents signing off on a willingness to play at adult level and a minimum of 60 hours between games. Sounds to me like a bit of a bureaucratic nightmare, but if breaking rocks keeps people happy then they are as well to stick with it.

Many counties have been able to show, based on the last few years, that under 17 does not work for them. Hence the mood for change.

Of greater concern for a lot of people is what happens after 17 and 18. There is an argument that it is vital to have under 17 as purely a developmental competition and then there should be a further step before players get into the big bad world, one at 19 or 20. It depends on where you are coming from and Central Council was never going to get the three-legged stool to balance, so counties can choose what works for them.

My preference at this stage is for an under 17 developmental competition without an All-Ireland element and an under 19 provincial and All-Ireland championship with no player at under 19 level eligible to play senior county. This competition should be played during the early summer so it does not clash with third level fixtures or the leaving cert. I know it might force some students to choose between New York and their local pitch in July, but life is about choices. If young men decide to go on the big bird travelling west, they are right. And if they stay, they are right. It is the equivalent of an each way bet in a two-horse race.

Whatever way it goes, the only certainty is that there will be no agreement on this whole issue and so maybe it is better to let counties run their competitions in the way that suits them. And what works at club level is really the only important thing.

Allowing discretion is a sort of peace initiative, but there are some battles that can’t be won no matter what the superior force is. The risk of over-training and burnout should be the deciding factor in all decisions regarding young players, even if it will be the same as always. The best players get too much football and the rest get too little.

​In Dublin the issues are more diverse, as John Costello, county board chief executive, made clear in his annual report. Dublin had their money cut for coaching and they are feeling a bit sore about that. For many years there have been calls to cut their allocation and to give it to the poor and needy. It was never something I agreed with — there simply should have been more for everyone else.

Of course Dublin have much greater opportunities to earn money from commercial projects than anyone else and they have built a sustainable model in that regard. Yet having full-time coaches visiting primary schools especially has had the effect of creating and awakening an interest in Gaelic games that many kids would not normally be exposed to and created a whole new parental support group. Without these full-time coaches many schools would never participate in football or hurling, so it is self-defeating if a reduction in funding means fewer of these coaches.

The whole basis of the GAA is as a participation sport and a growing population in Dublin needs more, not fewer, resources.

When it comes to how the structure at county level should look, then my views on that are well known. But I think it might be just as well to let that sleeping dog lie for the moment.

Looking at the Cumann na mBunscol competitions in Meath, where 88 boys’ teams and 81 girls’ teams took part, it is clear that this is the main recruiting agency for the GAA. They need all the coaching help they can get but some counties have been slow to come to this particular party. If you get good full-time coaches then the kids will follow and with any amount of enthusiasm too. All of that work in schools is then easily transferable to the local club. This is a win-win situation for everyone.

Dublin also have a major problem with green field space. They are not making any more land and while Dublin have acquired part of the old Hollystown Golf Club for a new campus, it is a drop in the ocean. As in many urban areas, Dublin clubs are finding it very difficult to cope with the huge numbers of underage players. A big part of the growth is in the women’s games, but there is a limited number of pitches available for even the biggest clubs. Many are like the begging ass, going around trying to rent space from other clubs.

In more rural areas clubs can often acquire a field from a sympathetic local farmer.

Of course there was a great opportunity to solve the problem of sports facilities for years to come, but Nama was the most short-sighted body ever formed in this country. The legacy of their damage to society will last forever. Instead of giving land in towns and cities to local clubs which was part of their charter, they sold it off. Foreign buyers got the best assets on the cheap and then boasted about the profits they made. In my opinion, Nama knew the price of everything and the value of nothing.

​So clubs in Dublin are under pressure when it comes to expansion and while there are many clubs who are too big, it won’t solve anything by dividing them up as the number of pitches remains the same. In most civilised countries, the local authority provide the pitches and the clubs just get on with looking after their members.

The GAA is one of the biggest land owners in the country and has let successive governments off the hook with regards to sport. Now we have a dysfunctional society when it comes to housing. In many countries it would cause a revolution. In Ireland we are too busy training underage teams to get involved in mass protest. Karl Marx said religion was the opium of the people. Now it is sport. We are better off.