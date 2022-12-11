| 0.3°C Dublin

Numbers games are still source of division

From age groups to coaching grants, everyone has different requirements

Mayo&rsquo;s Luke Feeney and Jack Keane reach for the ball with Shay McGlinchey of Galway during the All-Ireland minor final. Picture by Piaras Ó Mídheach. Expand

Mayo&rsquo;s Luke Feeney and Jack Keane reach for the ball with Shay McGlinchey of Galway during the All-Ireland minor final. Picture by Piaras Ó Mídheach.

Colm O'Rourke

The ages for playing competitive football games continue to cause problems for the GAA. It is beginning to look a bit like the wild west — with counties more or less free to choose what suits them best. Perhaps it was the only way to avoid uncivil war.

Some counties favour the even age groups (under 14, 16, 18) but others, following coaching, guidance and welfare advice, want it to be under 13, 15 and 17.

