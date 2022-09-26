Number of Irish in the AFL set to drop as Deividas Uosis doesn't get new contract from Brisbane Lions

Deividas Uosis during his time with Kerry U-20. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kerry’s Deividas Uosis will not be offered a new contract by AFL outfit Brisbane Lions, the club has confirmed.

Uosis signed as a Category B rookie in 2020 after putting in impressive numbers in a combine. The Dingle man won an All-Ireland minor football title in 2017 in goals for Kerry but didn’t make any AFL appearances in his time with the Lions. And overnight the club confirmed that Uosis, along with Mitch Cox and Ely Smith, were not being retained.

“It’s an unfortunate time of year when changes must be made due to pressure for list spots,” Lions football boss Danny Daly said in a club statement.

“All three are extremely hard-working individuals who represented themselves with great professionalism and diligence during their time at the Club.

“We thank them for their service and wish them all the best for the future.”

There were 11 Irish players on the books of AFL clubs for the 2022 season but that number could drop. Uosis is currently without a club along with Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce, who recently left St Kilda. Colin O’Riordan was forced into retirement just weeks before the Sydney Swans contested the Grand Final.

As things stand, Zach Tuohy, Mark O’Connor (both Geelong), Conor Nash, Fionn O’Hara (both Hawthorn), Cian McBride (Essendon), Barry O’Connor (Sydney Swans), Callum Brown (GWS Giants) and James Madden (Brisbane Lions) are tied to clubs.

The likes of Louth’s Ciaran Byrne and Tyrone’s Conor McKenna have been linked with a return to the AFL in recent weeks.