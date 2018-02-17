NUIG star features in Sigerson Cup final in Dublin just an hour after All-Ireland club semi-final win in Tullamore
One of the all-time examples of GAA commitment occurred today when Kieran Molloy appeared off the bench in the Sigerson Cup final for NUIG - after winning the All-Ireland club semi-final with Corofin just over an hour earlier.
Molloy was one of the Galway champions' top performers as they advanced to the All-Ireland club final on St Patrick's Day after seeing off Moorefield, with the corner back making a quick getaway from O'Connor Park in Tullamore in order to play a part with his college in this afternoon's showpiece.
Molloy arrived at Trinity College's ground in Santry in enough time to make a surprise second half substitute appearance against UCD, with the game still in the melting pot.
There was a great online reaction to Molloy's huge show of commitment.
Some would say its madness but the fact Kieran Molloy would play a full 60mins for Corofin in their club allIRL semi and then had desire and appetite to race across country to play in final 20+ mins 4 NUIG in Sigerson is testament to what club GAA players will do for teammates!— Mikie Sheehan (@giosheehan) February 17, 2018
Incredible stuff from Kieran Molloy to come on in the sigerson final after playing an Ireland semi final for his club. Also incredible that this situation arose in the first place. No respect for players. #TheToughest— Barry Mullane (@BarryMullane1) February 17, 2018
Kieran Molloy coming on for NUIG after helping Corofin book a spot in the All-Ireland final hardly an hour ago. Casual as you like. It's all in the ponytail #SigersonCup— Orlagh Mullan (@OrlaghMullan) February 17, 2018
If there's any justice in the world Kieran Molloy will kick the winning point and give us one of the all-time great #GAA stories #SigersonCup— Stephen Long (@Stephen_Long) February 17, 2018
I haven’t moved off the couch since Kieran molloy won an all Ireland semi final, drove to Dublin from tullamore and came on in the sigerson final...— GerHennellyJr (@GerHennellyJr) February 17, 2018
