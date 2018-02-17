Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 17 February 2018

NUIG star features in Sigerson Cup final in Dublin just an hour after All-Ireland club semi-final win in Tullamore

17 February 2018; Kieran Molloy of Corofin in action against James Murphy of Moorefield during the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final match between Corofin and Moorefield at O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
17 February 2018; Kieran Molloy of Corofin in action against James Murphy of Moorefield during the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final match between Corofin and Moorefield at O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

One of the all-time examples of GAA commitment occurred today when Kieran Molloy appeared off the bench in the Sigerson Cup final for NUIG - after winning the All-Ireland club semi-final with Corofin just over an hour earlier.

Molloy was one of the Galway champions' top performers as they advanced to the All-Ireland club final on St Patrick's Day after seeing off Moorefield, with the corner back making a quick getaway from O'Connor Park in Tullamore in order to play a part with his college in this afternoon's showpiece.

Molloy arrived at Trinity College's ground in Santry in enough time to make a surprise second half substitute appearance against UCD, with the game still in the melting pot.

There was a great online reaction to Molloy's huge show of commitment.

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport