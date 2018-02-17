NUIG star features in Sigerson Cup final in Dublin just an hour after All-Ireland club semi-final win in Tullamore

Independent.ie

One of the all-time examples of GAA commitment occurred today when Kieran Molloy appeared off the bench in the Sigerson Cup final for NUIG - after winning the All-Ireland club semi-final with Corofin just over an hour earlier.

