| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Now it is up to the Mayo players to decide if this journey is to have a fairytale finish

David Brady

Mayo players Aidan O'Shea, behind, and Jordan Flynn celebrate after their side's victory over Dublin in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Mayo players Aidan O'Shea, behind, and Jordan Flynn celebrate after their side's victory over Dublin in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mayo players Aidan O'Shea, behind, and Jordan Flynn celebrate after their side's victory over Dublin in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mayo players Aidan O'Shea, behind, and Jordan Flynn celebrate after their side's victory over Dublin in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Maybe that was a win this Mayo team had to have, over the team who had caused them so much grief over the years.

It is a win that will rightly be celebrated all over the county and beyond, wherever Mayo people gather.

We’ve always known this team had heart, skill, class and passion.

Related Content

Aidan O&rsquo;Shea and Jordan Flynn contest a ball with Brian Fenton in the closing moments of last night&rsquo;s All-Ireland semi-final. Picture by Stephen McCarthy

Gaelic Football Premium

Dermot Crowe Opinion Mayo finally bury their Dublin demons in the unlikeliest fashion

They came to see if this might be the end of an era, the day on which Dublin finally lost and were eliminated from the championship. The day that players like Brian Fenton and Brian Howard and John Small felt what defeat was like in a Dublin jersey. The day that Mayo triumphed over Dublin for the first time since 2012, having failed to beat them in eight attempts since then in the championship and seven more in the league.

Most Watched

Privacy