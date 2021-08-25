Now is the time for Kerry defence to make their case and put criticism to bed

When Kerry ran riot against Tyrone in Killarney in the league, there was a little win within the win for the Kingdom.

They had blitzed the Ulster side for six goals, playing fast and fluid football, but more significantly, it was a defender who picked up the man-of-the-match award.

Jason Foley shackled Conor McKenna and was chosen as the game’s best performer, something not lost on captain Paul Murphy.

“It’s very pleasing for Jason individually and for us as a group of backs,” Murphy said at the time.

“We probably have come under criticism, but we’re very happy with the defenders we have, both starting and coming off the bench. You mentioned Jason, who got the man of the match, Gavin White is playing very well and got a great goal the last day. Mike Breen came in new on the panel and is doing really well.

“We’re very happy with the defence we have and have been for the last number of years.”

If it felt like a little piece of vindication for them all, then Kerry’s defenders could be forgiven. For the past couple of seasons, Murphy and Co have had to put up with the conventional wisdom that Kerry had the forwards but maybe not the backs to win All-Irelands. Even from within, that was the talk.

“Everybody in Kerry acknowledges that defensively, that’s where our flaws are,” Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper said earlier this year.

“From numbers 8-15, we are as good as anyone, and it’s probably unfair on the individuals – but as a team, they conceded a couple of goals above in Thurles in the league against Dublin, that’s still the flaw.”

And as much as defensive solidity is a team effort these days, it must have been hard for Murphy and Co not to take that personally. And while there have been some signs of their over-generous nature (they conceded four goals against Dublin in the league), there is a way to crunch the numbers that suggest they have improved.

“I would have to say if you look at our defence, we played Galway and conceded 11 scores,” manager Peter Keane said. “We played Dublin and we conceded 13 scores, albeit four of them were goals, which is what you don’t want, but I think the second half against Dublin we conceded 1-3.

“We played Roscommon and we conceded 1-12, 13 scores, and from the 48th minute on against them, we conceded one score, which was a goal.”

The numbers show Kerry are conceding a little over a point fewer per game (14.4) this season than in the previous two campaigns, where they averaged around 16 points per game.

Recently-retired Cork footballer Paul Kerrigan sees improvements too, in the system as much as in personnel.

He played in the 2019 Munster final when they ran in three goals (and might have had another one or two) and again in their stunning smash-and-grab win last December. But watching from the stand in Killarney earlier this month, he saw significant progress.

“I think Paul Murphy has been good for them. He is very good and I was surprised when he did not start (in the Munster semi-final). I think he shores it up and gives them that bit of leadership.

“In Killarney, Brian Hurley was doing a bit of wreck and they threw (Brian Ó) Beaglaoich on him – and he obviously got the goal and put Hurley on the back foot, so they have that bit of ruthlessness to move guys around.

“They have a bit of cover too with Paul Murphy going back and Tadhg Morley on the bench. I thought when we beat them last year, they were defensive, obviously. They dropped back to the ‘D’ and let us have the ball around their ‘45’.

“What has changed this year is if the ball is out on the ‘45’, they have someone putting pressure on and they push them back to the ‘65’. And if they get a turnover then, they have kept their forwards up the field and they can kick-pass really quick and that is what they are really good at.

“Ó Beaglaoich played at wing-forward against us last year, now they have the likes of Paudie Clifford and you have seen the outside-of-the-boot passes he has given for a couple of goals from midfield, and Sean O’Shea is staying up there. I think that is the big difference defensively. I think, collectively, they are probably a bit better too.”

On Saturday, they can lay down another marker by seeing off Tyrone, the team Keane faced in his first game in charge of Kerry.

Tyrone will provide a different kind of test and for the first time in the championship, Kerry will face a set of Division 1 forwards on the back of tallies of 1-18, 0-23 and 0-16 and a sense of gathering momentum under new management.

The great unknown is the effect Covid will have on their players. However, dangerous forwards like Cathal McShane and Darragh Canavan have had the opportunity to get further down the road to recovery, thanks to the 13-day delay. If any of Kerry’s old failings still exist, Tyrone have the players to exploit them.

On his appointment, Keane insisted his young side would need time to grow. Saturday will go a long way towards telling us whether their time has come.