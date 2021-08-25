| 15.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Now is the time for Kerry defence to make their case and put criticism to bed

Regarded as their Achilles heel, Kingdom backs must show their worth against Tyrone

Jason Foley of Kerry gets to the ball ahead of Liam Rafferty of Tyrone during the Allianz Football League Division 1 semi-final match between Kerry and Tyrone at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Paul Murphy of Kerry during the GAA All-Ireland SFC launch at Ross Castle in Killarney. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Jason Foley of Kerry gets to the ball ahead of Liam Rafferty of Tyrone during the Allianz Football League Division 1 semi-final match between Kerry and Tyrone at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jason Foley of Kerry gets to the ball ahead of Liam Rafferty of Tyrone during the Allianz Football League Division 1 semi-final match between Kerry and Tyrone at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Paul Murphy of Kerry during the GAA All-Ireland SFC launch at Ross Castle in Killarney. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Paul Murphy of Kerry during the GAA All-Ireland SFC launch at Ross Castle in Killarney. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

/

Jason Foley of Kerry gets to the ball ahead of Liam Rafferty of Tyrone during the Allianz Football League Division 1 semi-final match between Kerry and Tyrone at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

When Kerry ran riot against Tyrone in Killarney in the league, there was a little win within the win for the Kingdom.

They had blitzed the Ulster side for six goals, playing fast and fluid football, but more significantly, it was a defender who picked up the man-of-the-match award.

Jason Foley shackled Conor McKenna and was chosen as the game’s best performer, something not lost on captain Paul Murphy.

Related topics

Related Content

More On Kerry GAA

Most Watched

Privacy