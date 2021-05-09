Now is the end to our winter of discontent

The reaction to last Sunday’s piece about the changing role of the goalkeeper caught me by surprise. A lot of people had tales to tell about characters from the past. You’d need to be at least 50 years old to remember most of them, though, because education and political correctness have driven them out of business.

They had nicknames that you couldn’t get away with these days, even though they never took offence because none was intended. Most people know when someone sets out to be insulting and there is far too much feigned hurt nowadays from harmless comment.

About 20 years ago I was on the line with a juvenile team when a referee gave one of our players a full kick in the arse because he was continually whingeing to him. The player was highly insulted but everyone told him he deserved it and the match went on. If it happened now there would be a solicitor’s letter in the post the following day, the player would never play again and there would be a counsellor to help him through his troubles. The referee was wrong, but people make mistakes and life goes on.

Anyway, there were plenty of tall tales sent to me about mountainy men being tempted down to football pitches with promises of raw meat for dinner. Of men in woolly hats and those who not only drank a few bottles during a game, but also had a couple of fags too. And then there was the player who shouted at the referee to stop blowing his whistle, forget about the ball and get on with the game. I don’t think you can find that match on YouTube, but it must have been riveting stuff.

But we’re back to calmer waters next weekend. The referees will be on their best behaviour and will flash yellow and red cards without much reason. None will be wearing a cap pulled down over their eyes and the goalkeepers will certainly not have a few bottles in the net for sustenance. They will have fancy gloves and special padded togs in case they get an injury diving. It is not that long ago since the goalkeeper would have his only pair of trousers on in the goals with his socks pulled up over them.

This year’s Allianz League is a sprint rather than the usual marathon with only half the matches, but with everyone getting an extra match to decide promotion or relegation. This will allow the competition to run into June. At that stage everyone will have turned their heads towards the championship, yet for the majority the season more or less ends in May.

A team can make progress in the league as they play against others of similar status. The charade of provincial championships lives on, or more accurately, staggers on. In reality the race for Sam is only for an elite group. For the last number of years it really has only concerned Dublin, Kerry, Tyrone and Mayo. Some might say it only concerned Dublin and who they would beat in the final.

The league should be better than ever this year, even if the number of games is diluted. The weather will be good and the standard of football should be higher. I don’t buy into this notion of players not being fit. Any half serious player will have kept himself in the best of shape and it is no cross to have to train on your own. Athletes train every day, sometimes twice a day, so if a player thinks getting out for a run or a half hour’s session most days is a sacrifice, then he should give it up.

County training should be about skills, tactics and match fitness. The days of lads coming back to training, carrying a bit of timber and thinking that it is healthy to have something to burn off are gone forever — even at club level. That went out with those characters who worked as labourers and built the country. Most of them died young too. Work was not easy on them and they were rarely easy on themselves either.

The best momentum for the championship is to win your section of the league, so there will be eight winners. There are more losers of course and it might be a bit galling for a team who could finish second last in a group and get relegated while a team who might not win a game in the three rounds could do a Houdini act by winning the play-off match. Such are the vagaries of the system. The team with the most to gain from the league is Kerry. They have to come out fighting after a long winter of discontent. The players have been roundly savaged for their failure against Cork last winter and now there is a chance of redemption.

The pressure is really on them to perform. Their manager, Peter Keane, may have taken a little criticism from outside the county, but internally it must have been intense. Again I hark back to a simpler time when some malcontents would let out a few shouts and go back to their kennels. Now the attacks on social media are venomous, and often from people who would not kick doors on a Halloween night.

That is the gig in Kerry as manager so I expect them to win their section and still be the biggest danger to Dublin. However, they must prove to be a lot better than they have been in the last three years. Minor championships don’t amount to a hill of beans at senior level and the jury is out on a lot of Kerry players who have been multi-decorated at underage level.

The most interesting team of all will be Tyrone. What will LAH — Life After Harte — look like? We all felt that a team with so many good forwards would rout most others if they were let off the leash. Time will tell and maybe there are weaknesses elsewhere. At least it will be different and they will probably play a more entertaining style. However, that doesn’t always mean winning.

Galway went that way last year with a new management under Pádraic Joyce. There were great expectations, but Mayo put them in their place. It is a big league for Galway who need a good show early on, while Mayo can continue to quietly rebuild in the second division. It is the ideal place for them to give some of the rookies from last year more game time without the cut-throat nature of the top division.

The next few weeks are important for Donegal too. As I have written previously, I may have overestimated them. All those big, strong, athletic skilful players who have struggled in big games need a bit more bite. And then there are teams without managers through suspension like Monaghan and Dublin, and others like Down and Cork where the boss is returning. All sorts of sub-plots. And when it is all finished they will still have to beat Dublin.

One thing for sure is that whoever took those photos in Corduff of Monaghan training would be better off getting on a slow boat to China before Banty gets his hands on him or her! Worse still, if it was an inside job, a Kim Philby or Guy Burgess. Exile in Cavan could be the sentence.

So the next few weeks will certainly not be dull. It is a great pity that there won’t be crowds and so home advantage may not be much of an advantage at all. I am really looking forward to boot on ball again and will try not to complain about the standard. For the first week at least.