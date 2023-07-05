‘Not yet’ – Retired legend Michael Murphy rules out putting his name in for the vacant Donegal job

Michael Murphy will not put his name forward for the vacant Donegal manager’s position, insisting he needs to go and ‘learn the trade’ before could take charge of a team at that level.

Donegal have started the process of replacing Aidan O’Rourke, who took over from Paddy Carr mid-season, and placed a deadline of Friday, July 21 for applications.

But Murphy, who retired from playing duty before this season, won’t be in the running this time around. He also stated he’d be unlikely to get involved in a backroom capacity.

“Not yet, not yet,” the Electric Ireland ambassador replied when asked if he’d run for the role.

“Listen, timing ... I suppose last year the reason I moved away from playing was because of the whole energy thing of what’s required on an everyday basis. That’s the whole thing I would have struggled to give.

"I knew myself it was something I would struggle to give. And moving into management, listen, it’s a big thing. Moving into senior inter-county management and seeing the way recent managers that I’ve had took on the role; playing you probably get an opportunity to rest for a few hours of the day in order to try and perform at your best.

“But management now, for what I see in order to do it right and the way it needs to be done, it’s massive hours within every single day. Plus, added to the fact I need to go and learn the trade, I need to go and learn about it and maybe go and figure out coaching and figure out management.

"I’ve been taking the local minors for the last couple of years, and at that level, I give it my all for a couple of days a week, but that’s what it is - a couple of days of the week.

"So I’m not foolish enough to kind of know that I could throw myself into something, but listen, as I said, if you had asked the question five or six years ago, I’d say inter-county management, I’d love to give it a crack and give it a go, but the more I see of what’s involved in it in recent years, the more it wouldn’t be a concrete ‘yes, give it a go’ answer.

“But, definitely, I’ll do everything I can to put myself in a position to see if it’s something I enjoy, I think I would definitely be wanting to do that.”