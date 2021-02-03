'Not enough teams have gone after Dublin' – Johnny Magee insists rivals too cautious when taking on Sky Blues

As the great Dublin debate drags on with the same inevitability of, well, that annual Hogan Stand photo shoot of Stephen Cluxton posing with Sam Maguire, Johnny Magee poses an awkward question to that select handful of heavyweight pretenders.

“How many teams over the last how many years have taken Dublin on properly?” the former Sky Blues defender asks. “How many teams have really asked questions?”

Safe to say it’s a rhetorical question.

Magee’s own playing career coincided with an era when even conquering Leinster was akin to Everest: when Dublin finally reached the provincial summit in 2002, after a seven-year wait, Tommy Lyons’ regular centre-back was ruled out through injury.

Since then he has managed a neighbouring minnow (Wicklow) and watched on in admiration as his own county has shredded the field.

But while he has heard all the arguments about funding and population and familiarity with Croke Park, Magee identifies Dublin’s player development pathway and coaching structures as arguably key to their domination. Coupled with the failure of others to go after them aggressively.

“Since 2011, there’s been different variations of defensive set-ups to counteract Dublin. How many teams have gone out and actually just got at Dublin – consistently – since 2011? There’s not too many that I can remember,” he says.

Maybe Kerry the odd time; and Mayo, except the latter never quite packed the forward punch to capitalise.

Moreover, he reckons the current chasing pack are lacking the quality of All-Ireland winning teams from his era, including Meath in the late ’90s, Galway, Armagh and Tyrone.

“I don’t think the current pretenders to the throne are at the same level of any of those previous All-Ireland winners – in terms of character, desire and ravenous hunger,” he says.

“I listened to Seán Boylan a couple of weeks ago on RTÉ Radio Sport, it was a fantastic interview, he was spot-on in what he said. And he was saying, ‘You have to go after Dublin’. Hunt them, be ravenous, be hungry, don’t be afraid.

“Like, Dublin are going to score; every team is going to score on you. But what do you respond with? You respond by getting a score back.”

As for whether anyone can stop seven-in-a-row, the Kilmacud clubman is dubious.

“You’re going to hear ‘Oh, it’s funding’ and everything else. For me, it’s a very simple game. It’s not too complicated. Unless teams are willing to go to that place where they physically feel sick, in training, and putting their bodies really on the line … it’s going to be very hard to see it.

“You look at the (Dublin) mindset. They went after this as a one-in-a-row (last year); they weren’t thinking about the six.

“For me, it’s going to be very hard to see past Dublin again for 2021. But let’s ask questions; let’s stop worrying about what Dublin are going to do. In my opinion, too many teams are too concerned about what they need to do to stop Dublin, rather than going out and saying, ‘Right, this is the best way that suits our team … and let’s fully buy into what our game-plan is.’

“Dublin do not deviate from how they play their football. And they’ve shown in any given situation, they keep composed, they stick to the plan. How many teams can you say have done that? No, they change the way they play every time they go and play Dublin.”

Magee claims Kerry and Donegal are both examples of teams who paid the price, last November, for having one eye on a future date with the Dubs.

“Were Donegal thinking a game ahead, of Dublin next, and they got caught by Cavan? And then the same goes for Kerry: were they caught (by Cork) because they were looking ahead? And if you look at the two teams that they sent out, I think they both played wing-backs in wing-forward positions because … now, I could be way off the mark, but in my opinion they were thinking of when they came to play Dublin. And that, for me, is where they got caught.

“If you’re going to change the way you play, because of one team, then you’re already setting off on a negative or a losing mentality.”

However, Magee readily agrees that more should be done by the hierarchy to try and level the playing field.

“Dublin shouldn’t be playing all their matches in Croke Park,” he says, arguing that their entire Leinster campaign, final included, should be staged in provincial venues.

He also advocates that “every county team” should be afforded the same expertise in S&C, sports psychology and all other preparatory tools so that “you can’t be saying it’s a money thing.”

Even though Dublin’s recent minor record has been poor, he adds, they keep integrating sufficient new recruits already immersed in the “philosophy of how they want to play football … so when they arrive to adult football, they know exactly what way the senior team is playing.”

He likens it to the Belgian soccer model, where the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard were coached in the same philosophy from juvenile right through to the senior set-up. “Can you say that for every county in the country? No, you can’t.”

Magee, who works as games development officer for the Geraldines P Moran club in south county Dublin, still remains cautiously optimistic. His younger brother Darren, another former Dublin footballer, is now Westmeath games manager. “The amount of good work that is being done by Leinster GAA around the other counties is massive. I firmly believe that you will see the benefit. It’s not going to happen now, but it will happen.”