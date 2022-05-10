North/south split for first Tailteann Cup draw next Monday

The draw for the start of the Tailteann Cup will take place on RTÉ radio next Monday. Photo: Sportsfile

The small print for the Tailteann Cup has yet to be finalised because the remaining two provincial semi-finals that can impact it only play out this next weekend.

The GAA’s Central Competition Controls Committee (CCCC) will meet on Thursday to discuss scenarios that will shape the draw and the split between two geographical groups, north and south, from which first round and quarter-final draws for the inaugural competition will take place. The first draws, Tailteann Cup and qualifiers, take place on Monday’s ‘Morning Ireland’ programme.

If Limerick beat Tipperary and Kildare beat Westmeath in the outstanding provincial semi-finals, that would leave 16 Tailteann Cup teams plus New York, who have a bye into quarter-finals, thus requiring two preliminary first round games.

Teams which reached provincial semi-finals would not be subject to a preliminary first round draw if it did take place, keeping Cavan, Sligo, Leitrim and possibly Westmeath and Tipperary out of the mix.

The geographical split slightly complicates plans and is largely dependent on how many teams are involved. No firm decisions around this have yet been made.

Potentially, it could see one section have two more teams than the other to cater for New York’s automatic quarter-final place. Four teams from one section, and three from the other would win their way through to the ‘last eight’ in that instance.

Permutations

If both Tipperary and Westmeath are in the Tailteann mix, Tipperary would find themselves in the south section probably with Wexford, Waterford, Wicklow, Carlow, Laois and Offaly. Two of those six teams would play off in a preliminary first round fixture to take the number of south Tailteann Cup teams in the first round proper to six, three games then to leave three quarter-finalists.

Westmeath could be placed in the ‘north’ section along with Cavan, Sligo and Leitrim. Fermanagh, Antrim, Down, Longford and London will join them and be the five in the draw for a north preliminary round if it is required. But again, such permutations can’t be nailed down because the identity of participants is not yet clear.

If one of Tipperary or Westmeath advance to a provincial final that shifts the balance considerably, creating the need for just one Tailteann Cup preliminary first round to pare the number of teams to 14 plus New York but also a preliminary qualifier too.

As it is, the first round of qualifiers will be drawn from Mayo, Armagh, Tyrone, Clare, Cork, Louth, Meath/Dublin, Derry/Monaghan and possibly Limerick and Kildare.

The geographical element to the Tailteann Cup is an interim measure only. The competition will revert to round robin from 2023 onwards.