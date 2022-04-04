‘None of my business’ – Kerry manager Jack O’Connor won’t be drawn into row over venue for game with Cork

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor refused to be drawn on the venue row that has engulfed his side’s Munster SFC opener against Cork.

Last week, the Munster Council moved the May 7 game to Killarney’s Fitzgerald Stadium, citing concerns over Páirc Uí Rinn’s capacity. Cork are due to have home advantage but Páirc Uí Chaoimh is unavailable due to an Ed Sheeran concert being held there.

However, the Cork footballers released a hard-hitting statement last Thursday night, stating they were preparing for a game in Páirc Uí Rinn and “will not be playing the match in any other venue.”

And after seeing his side brush past Mayo in the league decider, O’Connor refused to get involved, insisting it was not his concern.

“None of my business," said the Kerry boss. "It’s not me or whoever will decide that. We’ll play wherever we’re ordained to play and that’s it. I won’t get involved in that. It’s not my area.

"We’ll just concentrate on getting the team ready and everything else is out of our hands. There’s no point us going public with what we think because we know it won’t matter in the end anyway.”