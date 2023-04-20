‘Nobody would have foreseen what’s happened the last 15 years’ – the time has come for Armagh to say Yes to Ulster

When Armagh step out onto Kingspan Breffni Park this weekend to play their hosts Cavan, they’ll be seeking to do something they haven’t done in 15 years.

No, it’s not win an Ulster title, it’s not even to get to an Ulster final, neither of which they have achieved in that time-frame. It’s simply to put back-to-back wins together in the province for the first time since 2008.

Armagh’s record in Ulster over a decade-and-a-half has been head-scratching given that they’ve spent time in Division 1 and have gone on a few progressive runs through qualifiers to reach three All-Ireland quarter-finals.

But in Ulster a ‘Won 7, Drawn 2, Lost 14’ spread from 23 games in 15 (including 2023) seasons remains a seismic provincial anomaly. For context, they’ve won 19 from 32 qualifier and quarter-final games.

Every other county have contested an Ulster final since Armagh were last in one. Every other county, bar Antrim, have beaten them in that 15-year-period. By contrast, Armagh’s only wins have come against Derry (twice), Antrim (twice), Down (twice) and Cavan.

For all the change to the format that places different emphasis on the season for top teams, there’s still an imperative about Ulster for Armagh this year, a test of their ability to absorb pressure of expectation.

The path to an Ulster final is clearly open to them, just as it was last year. Can they take it this time?

Aaron Kernan was an Ulster winner with Armagh in 2008 and can’t stress the “massive importance” of what this Ulster SFC carries for them.

“Nobody would have foreseen what has happened over the last 15 years,” he says. “Never mind not winning one, not to have contested a final and the fact that every other county has been to one since ourselves, it’s unbelievable.

“If you are looking to progress and making those steps as that team (1999 to 2008 when they won seven Ulster titles in 10 years) did, you need to be picking up silverware.

“For me, a couple of gallant wins in qualifiers after the disappointment of a provincial series, they don’t give you the genuine confidence (you need) that you are capable of taking out the big teams.”

The last time Armagh beat Cavan in ‘Breffni’ was 2008, the first time in 30 years that year. But since then they’ve lost twice there by four and six points respectively when they have been clear favourites.

It’s a recurring theme and for Kernan, up and running for a 23rd season as a Crossmaglen senior, much of it has been down to overthinking opponents and not being themselves.

“Whenever it has come to the crunch in the Ulster Championship, particularly when we have been going in as favourites, we haven’t delivered,” he says of his native county.

“To me, there has always been a pattern, where we knew how the opposition was going to set up against us but we always went and played them at their level, instead of trying to match them or trying to outsmart them.

“Instead of going with your head up and your chest out and saying, ‘This is how we want to play, this is the style of football that suits the players that we have best and this is how we are going to win this game. By being us, not by trying to be you, or trying to outsmart you’.

“That’s why we have got caught all the time, because we have been fluting around and being, I don’t know is it overthinking it or being cagey, but we are leaving opposition in games long enough that we are getting clipped and that has been an issue for 15 years, it hasn’t been for two years or nine years, it has been for 15.

“Without sounding arrogant, we have left opponents who haven’t been as good as us, who haven’t the same players as us, in games long enough.”

After a decent recovery in the 2022 All-Ireland SFC and a Division 1 league campaign that was unfortunate to end in relegation after some competitive performances, Kernan feels Armagh “can’t afford to take another step back”.

“The top teams go out and stamp their authority on you straight away and put the game to bed. Whatever doubts is in their opponent, you drag those doubts out straight away. If you’re timid or overthinking it, it becomes a dogfight, you’re dragged down and anything can happen,” he warns.

“Now is the time for this Armagh team to show who is boss. And I’m not talking about winning Ulster, I’m talking about this weekend, away from home in a game where there is huge expectancy. Deliver, just deliver for this weekend and then worry about who comes next.”

Kernan has been a regular spectator at games in the league campaign just past and has observed a clear shift in set-up from last year.

“I was reading comments by my old team-mate Ciarán McKeever saying they hadn’t changed (style). In my opinion, and I’m looking at it from the outside in and being at those games, it definitely looked like there was a change in playing style,” he says.

“We didn’t have as many people ahead of the ball this year offering options to kick out of defence, offering options to kick from our half-forward line to our full-forward line. As I was standing looking at it, that’s the way it looked to me.

“We scored eight goals in the league last year and only conceded three. I feel we changed style and we conceded three again but we only scored two goals this year and they were very fortuitous. Rory Beggan’s mistake in the first game against Monaghan and then Ethan Rafferty putting the high ball in against Galway. That’s massive.”

Kernan acknowledges Armagh’s competitiveness in the games against Kerry, Mayo, Galway and Tyrone as a “positive” but failure to win any from the positions they were in as a “negative”.

“It’s an imbalance they have to address,” he adds.

“We conceded three goals last year and still conceded three goals this year even though I felt there was a more defensive shift in terms of how they played.

“There is something that is taking them away from an attacking game-plan and if you want to beat the top teams, you need to be scoring over 20 points. And to beat those top teams, you are not going to do it scoring 20 points, you need to be scoring goals.

“Armagh scored 20 points against Antrim but didn’t slice them open. That’s the big one for me. Can we kick 16-17 points but also, can we slice you open for a couple of goals?”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Armagh expect to have Jarlath Óg Burns back for Cavan after he missed the Armagh game, while Rian O’Neill and Andrew Murnin, who also missed that game, have recovered from recent injuries.