‘Nobody would have foreseen what’s happened the last 15 years’ – the time has come for Armagh to say Yes to Ulster

Former player Aaron Kernan says his county have to stop overthinking opponents and start being more ruthless

Ben Crealey of Armagh after his side's defeat to Donegal in last year's Ulster SFC quarter-final. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

When Armagh step out onto Kingspan Breffni Park this weekend to play their hosts Cavan, they’ll be seeking to do something they haven’t done in 15 years.

No, it’s not win an Ulster title, it’s not even to get to an Ulster final, neither of which they have achieved in that time-frame. It’s simply to put back-to-back wins together in the province for the first time since 2008.

