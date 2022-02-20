No winners at Páirc Tailteann as Meath and Down both remain in Division 2 relegation mire

Caolan Mooney of Down, third from right, hits the crossbar during the closing moments of the Allianz Football League Division 2 match draw with Meath at Páirc Táilteann. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

WELCOME to Páirc Tailteann – or welcome to the Tailteann Cup? There was an ominous backdrop to this afternoon’s battle of the Division 2 basement boys, the grim spectre of relegation hanging over whoever lost this crucial Allianz Football League fixture in Navan.

And as it happened, no one lost. Or neither won, if you prefer, leaving both Meath and Down mired in a scrape to avoid demotion to Division 3.

This was a zany game rendered all the crazier by Storm Franklin, which increased in ferocity as the match progressed – albeit that didn’t make scoring any easier for Meath, who had whatever benefits accrued from a swirling gale in that second half.

In fact, Down came closest to snatching a priceless victory at the death when a penetrating counter-attack culminated in Caolan Mooney bursting in along the end-line, only for his attempted fisted point to rebound back into play off Harry Hogan’s crossbar.

Here’s one stat that underlines just how weird, if not quite wonderful, this contest was. We had four goals, evenly shared, inside the first 22 minutes … and we had three points in the entirety of the second half.

All were scored from frees – one from Shane Walsh, two from Jordan Morris – whereas Down were held scoreless.

And yet Meath will be left cursing their failure to capitalise on a fine first half that left them seemingly well positioned to push on, having trailed by 2-3 to 2-6 at the midpoint.

Read More

Some may argue that attaching the ubiquitous ‘relegation four-pointer’ cliché to a round three fixture may be stretching the bounds of accuracy.

And yet how else could you describe this showdown of one-time giants under peril of sliding into the All-Ireland football championship’s new second tier this summer?

Down, now back under the management of the legendary James McCartan for a second time, had lost their opening two games to Derry and Galway by a cumulative 13 points.

Meath, with Andy McEntee in the sixth year of a roller coaster reign but banished from the line following his red card against Roscommon, had fared even worse. They succumbed to Galway and Roscommon by a combined 15 points while revealing a worrying tendency to struggle whenever facing a first half gale.

And wouldn’t you know, for the third game running, the Royals had to deal with another first half wind gusting straight into their faces.

Practice makes perfect? Well, perhaps. After a wide open first period that contained a flurry of four goals, they trailed by 2-6 to 2-3 at the midpoint.

No doubt they were the happier of the two teams heading for the dressing-rooms, perhaps even more so as the gale appeared to grow even stronger at half-time.

The goals were all expertly finished, and the two Meath goals especially came after a brilliant constructed moves.

Wandering corner-back Robin Clarke finished off incisive approach play by Thomas O’Reilly and Jordan Morris for Meath’s first goal on 12 minutes. Down replied almost immediately via Andrew Gilmore’s placed shot to the top corner, although Meath will rue the defensive turnover that initiated that move.

Dongal Keogan, Jason Scully and Matthew Costello combined for Scully to fire home Meath’s second goal (19 minutes), only for Odhran Murdock to release Pat Havern to drill inside the near post (22 minutes), bringing his personal haul to 1-3 from play.

Scorers:

Meath: R Clarke, J Scully 1-0 each, H Hogan (2f), S Walsh (1f), J Morris (2f) 0-2 each.

Down: P Havern 1-3, A Gilmore 1-2 (1m, 1f), D O’Hagan 0-1.

TEAMS –

MEATH – H Hogan; E Harkin, J Muldoon, R Clarke; D Keogan, S McEntee, C Hickey; R Jones, E Devine; P Harnan, T O’Reilly, M Costello; J Morris, S Walsh, J Scully.

Subs: C O’Sullivan for Scully (45), E Wallace for Devine (62), J O’Connor for O’Reilly (65), B McMahon for Walsh (71).

DOWN – R Burns; P Fegan, F McElroy, G Collins; D O’Hagan, N McParland, R McCormack; A Doherty, C Poland; C Mooney, L Kerr, O Murdock; J McCartan, A Gilmore, P Havern.

Subs: B O’Hagan for McCartan (21), P Laverty for McCormack (29), K McKernan for Havern (inj 47), A Lynch for Collins (57), C Quinn for B O’Hagan (63),

REF – N Mooney (Cavan)