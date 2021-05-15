No Stephen Cluxton for Dublin's league opener as Mick Galvin steps in for suspended Dessie Farrell

Mick Galvin (right) will manage the Dublin team in the absence of Dessie Farrell. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dublin have named 13 of the team that started last December's All-Ireland final for their league opener against Roscommon - but Stephen Cluxton is one of the players who misses out.

Dublin will be managed by Mick Galvin for Sunday's clash, who steps into the role in place of Dessie Farrell, who is serving a suspension arising from the team training session that was organised during the lockdown period.

Galvin has been able to call up a strong fifteen for the trip to Dr Hyde Park, with only captain Cluxton and free-taker Dean Rock missing from the line-up that delivered a sixth consecutive All-Ireland title against Mayo.

Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton, Ciaran Kilkenny and James McCarthy are among the star names who will get their first run-out of the 2021 season.

Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham has also named a strong outfit, with Enda Smith captaining the side from wing forward.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford – Ballymun Kickhams

2. Michael Fitzsimons – Cuala

3. David Byrne – Naomh Olaf

4. Jonny Cooper – Na Fianna

5. Eoin Murchan – Na Fianna

6. John Small – Ballymun Kickhams

7. Robert McDaid – Ballyboden St. Enda’s

8. Brian Fenton – Raheny

9. James McCarthy – Ballymun Kickhams

10. Niall Scully – Templeogue Synge Street

11. Ciaran Kilkenny – Castleknock

12. Seán Bugler – St. Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh

13. Paddy Small – Ballymun Kickhams

14. Con O’Callaghan – Cuala

15. Cormac Costello – Whitehall Colmcille

Roscommon

1. Colm Lavin

2. David Murray

3. Fergal Lennon

4. Gary Patterson

5. Conor Hussey

6. Niall Daly

7. Brian Stack

8. Eddie Nolan

9. Shane Killoran

10. Niall Kilroy

11. Cathal Cregg

12. Enda Smith (Capt)

13. Ciaran Murtagh

14. Donie Smith

15. Diarmuid Murtagh