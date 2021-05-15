No Stephen Cluxton for Dublin's league opener as Mick Galvin steps in for suspended Dessie Farrell

Dublin have named 13 of the team that started last December's All-Ireland final for their league opener against Roscommon - but Stephen Cluxton is one of the players who misses out.
ublin will be managed by Mick Galvin for Sunday's clash, who steps into the role in place of Dessie Farrell, who is serving a suspension arising from the team training session that was organised during the lockdown period.
Galvin has been able to call up a strong fifteen for the trip to Dr Hyde Park, with only captain Cluxton and free-taker Dean Rock missing from the line-up that delivered a sixth consecutive All-Ireland title against Mayo.
Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton, Ciaran Kilkenny and James McCarthy are among the star names who will get their first run-out of the 2021 season.
Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham has also named a strong outfit, with Enda Smith captaining the side from wing forward.
Dublin
1. Evan Comerford – Ballymun Kickhams
2. Michael Fitzsimons – Cuala
3. David Byrne – Naomh Olaf
4. Jonny Cooper – Na Fianna
5. Eoin Murchan – Na Fianna
6. John Small – Ballymun Kickhams
7. Robert McDaid – Ballyboden St. Enda’s
8. Brian Fenton – Raheny
9. James McCarthy – Ballymun Kickhams
10. Niall Scully – Templeogue Synge Street
11. Ciaran Kilkenny – Castleknock
12. Seán Bugler – St. Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh
13. Paddy Small – Ballymun Kickhams
14. Con O’Callaghan – Cuala
15. Cormac Costello – Whitehall Colmcille
Roscommon
1. Colm Lavin
2. David Murray
3. Fergal Lennon
4. Gary Patterson
5. Conor Hussey
6. Niall Daly
7. Brian Stack
8. Eddie Nolan
9. Shane Killoran
10. Niall Kilroy
11. Cathal Cregg
12. Enda Smith (Capt)
13. Ciaran Murtagh
14. Donie Smith
15. Diarmuid Murtagh