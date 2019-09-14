Sport Gaelic Football

No shocks as Jim Gavin names unchanged Dublin team for All-Ireland final replay

The Dublin squad before the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Diarmuid Connolly (left), Cian O'Sullivan (centre) and Bernard Brogan (right).

Tony Considine

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has made no changes to his starting 15 for this evening's All-Ireland football final replay versus Kerry.

However, the substitutes' list has yet to be announced as people wait to see if veteran forward Bernard Brogan has been brought back into the 26 man panel.

The team will line out as below.

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells — captain)

2. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

3. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

4. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

5. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Michael Darragh MacAuley (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

11. Con Callaghan (Cuala)

12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

15. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

More to follow...

Online Editors

