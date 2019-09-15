THERE will be no rest for Dublin star Brian Howard as he is set to start his first day back at college tomorrow after Dublin’s historic five in-a-row All Ireland win on Saturday.

No rest for Brian Howard as young Dubs star starts final year of college two days after All-Ireland win

The Dublin player will hit the books after a productive summer’s break, which saw him be part of the team that defeated Kerry over the weekend.

The 22-year-old is set to start his final year studying business at TUD Dublin on Monday.

"I start back in college tomorrow," he told the Independent.ie when asked if a well-deserved break is on the cards.

Dublin footballer’s Con O’Callaghan, Cian O’Sullivan, Brian Howard, Robert Mc Daid and in front Jack McCaffrey and Eoin Murchan with patient Mary Rose O’Connell (12) from Dungarvin Waterford who recently had spinal surgery at Childrens Health Ireland at Crumlin Hospital where Sam was brought in to visit some of the patients along with players. Pic Steve Humphreys 15th September 2019

"I’ll be in final year, but I’d like to have a holiday, but that might come later down the line," he added.

He said that the Dublin team breathed a sigh of relief when the final whistle blew in Croke Park.

"We had a sense of achievement at the five in a row but I don’t think it’s kicked in what that even is yet and it probably won’t for a couple of years time," he said.

"The other lads, you could see how much it meant to them and even for me, it’s my third and I don’t wanna stop here, I want to make my own five in a row," he said.

"All of us are so hungry and we know that when we start back in January that we’re gonna have the same focus for this year as any other year."

He said that he wants to embrace the legendary win over the coming days.

"I just want to embrace the whole thing and spend time with family and friends and catch up on missed social life.

"[The party last night] was good, it was later than normal, it was amazing and it was nice to spend it with family and friends and have a close encounter with them," he added.

Brian said that drawing with Kerry two weeks ago gave the team the motivation to beat the kingdom in the replay.

"The draw was probably the best result for us. To motivate ourselves in those two weeks it was extremely easy because we knew what we needed to do and put all the grind towards yesterday," he said.

Brian was speaking at Children’s Health Ireland hospital at Crumlin yesterday, where six players from the Dublin team visited some of the children in the hospital as part of the celebrations of their legendary win.

