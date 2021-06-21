‘No regrets,’ says Maughan after Offaly are trounced

Test of faith: Offaly manager John Maughan cuts a dejected figure after his side’s rout by Derry in the Division 3 football final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Conor McCluskey of Derry in action against Joe Maher of Offaly during the Allianz Football League Division 3 Final match between Derry and Offaly at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

John Maughan refused to accept that he needs to be careful what he wishes for after Offaly crashed and burned in Croke Park on Saturday evening in the Division 3 final.

Derry’s 12-point winning margin did not do justice to how dominant they were. Though the two sides will campaign in Division 2 next year the chasm in class, physicality and tactical nous was jaw dropping.

“Hard to comprehend they were a Division 3 side, to be quite honest,” acknowledged the Offaly boss.

“That probably deserves an explanation in itself. We were outclassed for periods and we were just hanging in there.

“Unfortunately, we ran out of a little bit of steam going down the last quarter, against a very good side. So we’ve no regrets about playing the game,” he answered when asked whether he regretted actively seeking the game.

“It’s always a great experience to play in Croke Park and for our boys here, for many of them it was their first time, albeit a rather ugly defeat. But nonetheless we always felt it would be good preparation going into the Louth championship game. We’re a little bit despondent now. Heads are down a little bit in the dressing-room but they’ll be fine. It’s our job to lift them.

“That was a bonus game for us, we didn’t anticipate it would go ahead this day last week. So they were excited last Sunday morning when I told them the game was going ahead.”

For Derry boss Rory Gallagher, the result merely reinforced his views about the team’s potential.

“From when we got going, I expected to get promotion. I expected to win all the games. I expect us to be a wee bit better than we are, that’s a sign of the potential of the team.

“But we had to prove that we were good enough to get out of Division 3. I’d be very pleased with the attitude and commitment.

“There were moments today when I felt we just took wrong options and, call it what you want, we were a bit selfish on the ball, which I wouldn’t be happy with whatsoever.

Read More

“It’s not unlucky when you miss some chances, and we’ve worked on that. We want to be one of the top teams in Ulster and in the country, and to do that we had to get out of Division 3.”

With the notable exception of Niall McNamee who made his 150th appearance for Offaly when he came off the bench after 26 minutes, few of his colleagues had the measure of their direct opponent.

Offaly’s decision to effectively play without a centre-forward – David Dempsey who lined out there operated as the sweeper – was ruthlessly exposed in the first half.

Derry centre-back Gareth McKinless could scarcely believe his good fortune as he repeatedly carried the ball deep into opposing territory without a hand being laid on him.

But Derry’s big failing was their inability to convert these chances. Granted they twice had the ball in the net only to be whistled back for technical infringements, they hit the post and squandered a penalty in garbage time. Goalkeeper Paddy Dunican was black-carded but his stand-in Peter Cunningham saved Shane McGuigan’s poorly struck effort.

Derry won’t be gifted-wrapped as many chances in the forthcoming Ulster Championship as team captain Chrissy McKaigue acknowledged. “From day dot our Achilles heel has been we’re not being anywhere near efficient enough in front of goals.

“It’s all right so far. But when you go in to play Donegal or Down, teams that play in a higher division, the bottom line is we’ve got to start taking chances or we’re going to be made pay for it.”

Still, Derry’s six forwards, two midfielders and two subs all scored from play. Conor Glass’ overall contribution was exemplary. His decision to pass up on a career in the AFL is a huge boost for Derry.

“I’d heard so much about him, I never actually saw him playing at underage, I was generally always involved in senior football at the time

“But I knew enough about the character of him to throw him in last year,” said Gallagher.

The majority of the 2,400 fans in the stadium were from Offaly. But they had little to cheer about apart for a magnificent reverse pass from McNamee to his cousin Ruairi which created a goal chance for Eoin Carroll at the end of the first half.

Having being seven points behind on two occasions the goal gave them a chink of light and they just four points adrift at the break (0-10 to 1-3).

It was a three-point game straight after the break after McNamee won and converted a mark. But they were outscored 11-2 during the remainder of a painfully one-sided affair.

None of their forwards scored from play and overall Offaly only scored twice from open play. But Maughan is now focused on next Sunday’s championship clash against Louth: “Obviously they got a good bounce out of Mickey Harte’s arrival and we know how difficult they will be.”

Scorers – Derry: S McGuigan 0-7 (5f, 1 sl ); N Loughlin 0-4 (3f); E Doherty 0-2; B Heron, E Bradley, O McWilliams, C Glass, C McFaul, N Toner, C McKaigue, J O’Doherty 0-1 each. Offaly: C Farrell 0-4 (3f, 1m); E Carroll 1-0; N McNamee (m), J Hayes 0-1 each.

Derry – O Lynch 7; C McCluskey 7, C McKaigue 8, P McGrogan 7; P Cassidy 7, G McKinless 9, C Doherty 7; C Glass 9, E Bradley 8; E Doherty 7, N Loughlin 7, C McFaul 6; B Heron 6, S McGuigan 7, O McWilliams 6. Subs: P Cassidy 6 for McWilliams (42), N Toner (6) for Heron (57), J Doherty* for C Doherty (68), K McKaigue* for Bradley (72), B McCarron* for E Doherty (72) (* Not on long enough to earn a rating).

Offaly – D Dunican 6; B Lalor 5, E Rigney 7, N Darby 6; C Doyle 6, C Stewart 7, J Hayes 6; P Cunningham 6, E Carroll 5; S Horan 5, D Dempsey 5, A Sullivan 5; B Allen 5, C Farrell 6, R McNamee 5. Subs: N McNamee 7 for Allen (26), C Mangan 5 for Lalor (h-t), A Leavy 5 for E Carroll (47), B Carroll 4 for Horan (47), C Donohoe 4 for Hayes (53), J Moloney 4 for Sullivan (60).

Ref – S Lonergan (Tipperary)