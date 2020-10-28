'No regrets' on calling time in Oz - McKenna

Returning Tyrone star Conor McKenna has revealed he knew the time was right to come home when he left an Essendon training session and "cried in the changing room".

McKenna, who is set to make his Red Hand championship debut against Donegal this weekend, admitted that he struggled with homesickness for most of his time in the AFL and the issue came to a head at a training camp this year.

"I never enjoyed going back, no matter what, Christmas, after the off-season, I just never wanted to go back really," he said, as AIB marked a sixth season as sponsor of the GAA senior football championship.

"It normally took me two or three weeks to sort of get back into the swing of things and be happy.

"But this year, I never really got to that stage and probably two months in I still wasn't happy. I was sort of walking off the training session ... we did a training camp and there was one session I just sort of walked off and I was in tears crying inside in the changing room and just didn't want to be there.

"I just knew in the back of my head it just wasn't for me anymore. I probably was at the stage where money just wasn't enough anymore to keep me there and I just wanted to get home and back into playing Gaelic football and getting extended time staying at home and building a life here rather than always being worried about going back to Australia."

And while he is happy to be home, McKenna insists he would advise any aspiring AFL player to take their chance Down Under.

"I would still advise any young fella that has the opportunity to go and play AFL from Ireland, 100 per cent do it. It's something I'll look back on and I'm very proud of what I've achieved. But for me it just got to a stage where I wasn't happy anymore and happiness is the main thing but it's still something that I would advise people to go and if you go for a year and you don't like it, it's still a different culture, a different lifestyle, different experiences. It's definitely something I don't regret. I'm happy I've done it and I'm happy I'm home."

Irish Independent