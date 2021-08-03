Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher before the Ulster final against Monaghan at Croke Park. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Just as Brian Dooher wasn’t inclined to indulge in the emotional extremities of victory in Croke Park on Saturday night, he stopped somewhere short of despondency in Killarney seven weeks ago on that late June evening when Tyrone were sliced and gutted by Kerry in the league semi-final.

Understated, honest and analytical, Dooher admitted the defeat – all 16 points of it – was “as bad as a beating as you’d want to take.”

Tyrone were “shell-shocked” by all that direct Kerry running, frazzled in their decision-making after conceding 3-1 by the first-half water break. Already though, the cogs in his football brain were whirring.

“When that does happen, when you do concede like that, how do you get stability again?,” Dooher asked, rhetorically.

“We definitely, both individually and collectively as players and management, have to look inside and look at ourselves and see where we can go from here.”

Seven weeks on and Tyrone are Ulster champions.

Their All-Ireland semi-final assignment is Kerry, a team who haven’t let up from that scintillating pace in the time since they last met, in Croke Park.

For all the traditional vagaries associated with league form, turning a 16-point defeat into victory in that short space of time would represent quite the coup.

“We took ownership of that ourselves, I don’t think it (the result) was down to the management,” suggested Tyrone captain, Paudie Hampsey after Saturday’s victory over Monaghan.

“It was down to us as players. We fixed a few things but there still is a lot of room to improve on.”

Where do you start after a loss like that?

Tyrone trailed by 5-6 to 0-7 at half-time and had Kerry been only slightly more clinical in front of goal, the score line could have been even uglier for the Ulster side.

They were pulverised.

“We worked on trying to improve our feet position and not giving away silly frees,” Hampsey explained.

“I think that has stood to us in the Ulster Championship, we haven’t given away any silly frees.

“Against better teams you need to be watching that because they’re going to hurt you.”

“Defensively we’ve tightened up a bit and we’re not conceding as much as we did that day in Kerry,” he added.

“It’s something that we looked at. It was a bad, bad performance in the Tyrone jersey from a lot of our players, myself included.”

The league game was memorable too for Peter Keane’s assessment afterwards that, “if you took the goals out of the game there wasn’t a whole pile in the scoreboard at the end of it.”

This was undeniably true. But the goals, five of them in the first half, were the fruits of both Kerry’s dominance and their bloody-mindedness. They weren’t merely strokes of random and repeated good fortune.

It may be a coincidence that Gavin White lobbed Niall Morgan from 40 metres.

Or it could be that Kerry had rigorously done their homework on one of football’s pioneering wandering goalkeepers, as seen to extreme effect in Croke Park on Saturday.

An awful day for Tyrone was compounded when Darragh Canavan went off with an ankle injury that threatened his summer.

On Saturday night, Canavan made his comeback, having only been added to the Tyrone bench following a spate of late withdrawals.

A positive Covid-19 case and the associated complications left them without Tiernan McCann, Richie Donnelly, Frank Burns, Rory Brennan, along with co-manager Feargal Logan.

Asked whether their return would automatically lift Tyrone to another level in a couple of weeks time, Dooher insisted: “I would hope so because, to be honest, if we give that second-half performance again ... I don’t think there’s any point coming down here in a fortnight’s time.”