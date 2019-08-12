Sean Cavanagh believes it's time Mickey Harte called time on his lengthy career as Tyrone manager.

'No one can fault Mickey Harte but time moves on' - Sean Cavanagh calls for change at the top in Tyrone

Following Sunday's All-Ireland SFC semi-final defeat to Kerry at Croke Park, Cavanagh, speaking on RTE's Sunday Game, said: "He's been an amazing servant for the county; the three All-Ireland titles.

"But the reality is that the likes of Art McRory and Eugene McKenna were there for a long time before him and did amazing work as well.

"And there does come a time when that baton has to be passed on.

"He's given his life to Tyrone football but there are other guys there. The likes of Fergal Logan, Peter Canavan, Brian Dooher are big names in Tyrone football as well.

"And the core of that team today won an U21 title with those guys. Maybe it's time for someone like that in.

"The reality is, no one can fault Mickey Harte but time moves on."

