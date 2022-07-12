| 19.6°C Dublin

No more margin for error with a Kerry team that is reaching peak maturity

Colm Keys

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor. Credit: Sportsfile Expand
Kerry manager Jack O'Connor celebrates with David Clifford. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor. Credit: Sportsfile

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor celebrates with David Clifford. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A riveting battle, endless talking points, moments of David Clifford magic, old Dublin soldiers dying on their shields and above all a dramatic finish. But a classic of the genre?

The rush to acclaim Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Dublin and Kerry as one of the greatest games played seems a little misplaced.

