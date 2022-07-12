No more margin for error with a Kerry team that is reaching peak maturity

A riveting battle, endless talking points, moments of David Clifford magic, old Dublin soldiers dying on their shields and above all a dramatic finish. But a classic of the genre?

The rush to acclaim Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Dublin and Kerry as one of the greatest games played seems a little misplaced.

Yes it had a lot, more than anything else this year but maybe that itself colours opinion now, the want in everyone for a game like it.

For entertainment and pulsating action it fell below the 2013 and 2016 All-Ireland semi-finals between these great rivals, some of those long spells of second half pedestrian keep ball not too different, if nowhere near as sustained, as the evening before. A magnificent finale can’t conceal everything.

For attacking quality it couldn’t match the 2019 All-Ireland replay either. Five players scored four points from play that evening, something so rare, if not unprecedented, at that level. For Dublin Con O’Callaghan, Paul Mannion and Ciarán Kilkenny, for Kerry, Clifford and Paul Geaney.

Mannion has moved on and O’Callaghan was out with injury which, as Jack O’Connor was willing to acknowledge afterwards, was a little bit of luck on their behalf.

But for tension and perhaps now consequence it had more of a feel of the 2011 All-Ireland final to it. Even the scorelines weren’t too far off it.

That was the day of course that Dublin broke a long sequence of championship defeats to Kerry, the 1978, 1979, 1984 and 1985 All-Ireland finals, the 2001 (replay), 2004 and 2009 All-Ireland quarter-finals and the 2007 All-Ireland semi-final, nine games including the draw in 2001 where Kerry always found a way.

But 2011 flicked a switch in Dublin and for six games between them, including four All-Ireland finals, it was Kerry who were agonisingly kept at arm’s length.

Now Seán O’Shea’s winner appears to have given Kerry the initiative, just as Stephen Cluxton’s did in 2011. But will there be the same consequence, the same prolonged dominance in this storied duopoly?

Don’t bank on it.

The weight lifted from Kerry shoulders will surely be the catalyst now to push on and win a 38th All-Ireland title. Mayo and Donegal couldn’t capitalise when they’ve beaten this Dublin team or its predecessor in All-Ireland semi-finals in the last decade but Kerry are wired differently as their place in the roll of honour suggests.

And they have an old dog for the hard road at the head of affairs, a man in the business of getting the business done as his record suggests too. To oversee league and championship in the first year of each of his three terms in charge really would be a special achievement, irrespective of Kerry’s perpetual competitiveness.

O’Connor will need all his deflationary powers to bring it home that a dangerous Galway, albeit a Galway team that have pushed on further that they might have expected, still lurk.

This Kerry team still hovers on the cliff edge.

They found as many ways to lose last Sunday’s semi-final as Dublin found to win it and repeated some of the same mistakes that have cost them in similar situations before. Stephen O’Brien’s botched a very good goal chance early in the second half at the same end as the chances against Tyrone last year and Dublin in the 2019 replay.

Dublin have regressed since 2019 on absentees alone yet they were just one last piece of composure away from inflicting a wound on Kerry that would have taken longer that those inflicted by Cork and Tyrone in successive years to heal.

Understandably, they played with an edge and a nervousness that they’ll hope will release now to deliver a liberating performance from this group.

But the lack of impact off the bench, something they’d have banked on beforehand, will be a concern.

They are coming close, if they’re not already there, to the peak of their maturity.

At 23 David Clifford and Diarmuid O’Connor are their youngest players. The core of the team are now in the 25-26 age bracket, commensurate with the first of the two minor teams that completed five-in-a-row between 2014 and 2018.

Off those teams, anyone who should be there is there now. The 2018 team still has to contribute but there aren’t many jumping off the page in Kerry. What they have, it seems they have.

And there is no more margin for error.