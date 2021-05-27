No more Long’ goodbyes as Gallagher leads from the front 

Yesterday marked the two-year anniversary of a surreal episode that Darren Gallagher would probably rather forget – until we remind him. “My 15 minutes of fame!” he laughs.

On May 26, 2019, the Tullamore-based Garda was on duty outside O’Connor Park for the Leinster SFC clash of Longford and Kildare.

Nothing unusual there, except that Gallagher would have been playing for Longford but for a GAA rule which precluded him from doing so.

In a nutshell, the Granard clubman was heading to San Francisco later that summer – but he would not be eligible to play football in the States once he had been involved in an inter-county championship game at home. So Gallagher ended up patrolling Longford fans instead of patrolling their midfield.

“It was strange all right,” he admits. “I’d been talking to Podgie (manager Pádraic Davis) early on, I think it was October/November when we were getting back training and that was where my head was at. He was fully supportive of it.

“In the long run, I wasn’t expecting to be standing outside the gate letting the lads in – it’s just the way these things work out.”

Once the crowds had gathered inside, Gallagher followed and got to see most of a score-crazy roller coaster that was still deadlocked after extra-time. “It was a great game,” he remembers, “and then of course my ugly mug was posted all over the place afterwards, and not a word about the game!”

Longford would lose heavily in the replay and now, with Gallagher back in situ as acting captain in the current absence of the injured Donal McElligott, they are again striving to shed that losing feeling.

Last Saturday’s six-point defeat away to Cavan, in Division 3 North of the Allianz FL, means they have only a mathematical (aka almost impossible) chance of avoiding a relegation play-off. At least the performance was better than their 16-point trimming by Derry on day one – “a case of men against boys for a lot of the game”, Gallagher concedes.

“We played them just after the (first) lockdown and it was a similar story, so we should have been more prepared . . . we were caught cold again after such a long time off. It’s a good learning curve for us. We seem to get a lot of them unfortunately.”

Harking back to last November, Gallagher says there was “massive regret” over how Longford surrendered a healthy lead against Laois in Leinster – even if it meant avoiding Dublin a week later.

And he’s adamant that Dublin’s giant shadow, and the absence of a back door, won’t dull the appetite of everyone else in Leinster this year.

“We’ll have Carlow first, we can’t be looking past them,” he warns.

“But I wouldn’t say there’s any issues with teams getting up for it. Dublin have set the benchmark; that’s why you compete, to play against the best . . . so, no, there’d be no shortage of motivation. You’d be always hoping that maybe you’d catch them on an off day.”

