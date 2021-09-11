| 14.3°C Dublin

No more excuses please from football’s great time wasters

Joe Brolly

Mayo is full of cliques and favourites as culture will not change under Horan who made Tyrone’s job easy

Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue, left, is consoled by captain Aidan O'Shea after the All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue, left, is consoled by captain Aidan O'Shea after the All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Time wasters. A lot of other counties would give their right arms to be here. The people of Mayo put their heart and soul into their team. And this is what they get?

A manager on the sideline making choices based on political considerations. A protected captain who does not lead and never will.

Substituting Pádraig O’Hora in the 51st minute after he had surged forward to win a free inside the Tyrone half and had been taking the game to Tyrone? Leaving passengers on the field?

