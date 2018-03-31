No fairytale ending for Carlow as Laois secure League title

There was to be no fairytale ending to their league campaign for Carlow's footballers who went down to a Laois in their NFL division four decider in Croke Park.

Turlough O'Brien's side had secured the Barrowsiders' first promotion in 33 years earlier this month but they couldn't build on that momentum as they went down to their neighbours for the second time in six days, having lost by a point the final round of league matches last weekend.

O'Brien's side have had precious little exposure to Croke Park in recent seasons and perhaps nerves played a part early on as Carlow failed to settle while Laois hit the ground running and opened up a 0-5 to no score lead after just 11 minutes. Carlow however didn't manage their first effort on goal until a 12th minute wide. Donie Kingston and veteran Ross Munnelly were the difference between the sides early on and they would wrack up seven points between them before half-time.

Carlow finally got off the mark on 14 minutes through Daragh Foley after a surging run by Sean Murphy. Brendan Murphy added their second two minutes later with a fine left footed effort from underneath the Hogan Stand. And they might have goaled on 22 minutes but John Murphy's effort from a tight angle hit the stanchion. Despite that scare, scores seemed to come easier to Laois who took a 0-10 to 0-5 lead in at the interval with Alan Farrell grabbing the final point of the half. Carlow were game on the restart and cut the gap back to three points at one stage in the second half after landing three scores without reply. Carlow also missed a straight forward free from in front of goal in this period.

Eoin Lowry and Munnelly responded for John Sugrue's side to give them some breathing space. It felt like Carlow needed a goal but when Ciaran Moran was worked through, Graham Brody was on hand to smoother his effort. Minutes later, Brendan Murphy opted to shoot when Sean Gannon looked better placed. Carlow kept plugging away with a Gannon point cutting the gap to four inside the final ten minutes. Paul Broderick then brought them to within a score to set up a nervy finale for Laois supporters.

However their side managed the game well down the home straight with Lowry and Kingston landing insurance points to secure the win and leave Carlow to rue their slow start. Sugrue's side move on to face Wexford in the Leinster championship in Wexford Park on May 12 while Carlow take on Louth a day later in Portlaoise.

SCORERS - Laois: D Kingston 0-5 (2f), R Munnelly 0-4 (1f), E Lowry 0-3 (1f), K Lillis, J O'Loughlin, A Farrell 0-1 each.

Carlow: D Foley (1f), S Gannon 0-3 each, P Broderick 0-2 (1f), B Murphy, S Murphy, S Redmond 0-1 each.

Laois: G Brody; S Attride, M Timmons, G Dillon; T Collins, C Begley, R Pigott; J O'Loughlin, K Lillis; A Farrell, B Carroll, B Glynn; R Munnelly, E Lowry, D Kingston SUBS: D O'Reilly for Carroll (51), D Strong for Glynn (60), D Conway for Munnelly (63), N Donoher for Pigott (66), J Farrell for Kingston, F Crowley for Collins (both 72). Carlow: R Molloy; C Crowley, S Redmond, M Rennick; J Morrissey, D St Ledger, C Moran; B Murphy, S Murphy; S Gannon, D O'Brien, E Ruth; P Broderick, D Foley, J Murphy SUBS: C Lawler for Rennick (56), D Walshe for O'Brien (63), B Kavanagh for Moran, K Nolan for Morrissey (both 66), L Walker for J Murphy (70). Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).

