No excuse for Dublin's chasing pack with forwards at their disposal

Attacking priorities must manifest again if limp 2020 challenge to Dublin is not to be repeated

Rewatching the insightful boxing documentary ‘When We Were Kings’ that chronicled Muhammad Ali’s retaking of the world heavyweight title from George Foreman in the ‘Rumble of the Jungle,’ the words that Ali spoke into Foreman’s ear as the reigning champion pummelled him on the ropes came to mind again.

‘That all you got, George, show me something,’ teased Ali, leaning back on the ropes, as Foreman unloaded a barrage of furious and, ultimately, futile combinations.

By the eighth round, it was over. Foreman had ‘showed’ Ali fury and power, but the craft and patience required for a knockout blow were absent. The Dublin footballers were never once on the ropes in the 2020 championship – and, unlike Ali, were firm favourites to retain their title. But, as one by one, the rest of the chasing pack fell away in November, they too were entitled to look south-west to Kerry and north-west to Tyrone and Donegal – and utter those words, too. Was that all they really had? Read More

There were probably hadn’t been, or won’t be, an afternoon in provincial football quite like Sunday, November 22 last – when Tipperary and Cavan landed Munster and Leinster titles within a few hours of each other.

Yet in the broader context, it effectively rendered the 2020 championship a damp squib, not because Dublin were so dominant but because the chasing pack had been so limp.

In the end, it was Mayo who kept the champions somewhat honest, by at least giving them something to think about during the All-Ireland final half-time break, when they led Dublin by two points and had the advantage of an extra man for the first 10 minutes of the second half which they didn’t capitalise on.

But, collectively, it was the poorest pursuit of champions in the modern era. Even surpassing 2018 – when at least Donegal, Galway and Tyrone did ask some early searching questions of Dublin when they met that summer.

Dublin left the arena without a mark on them and irrespective of what advantages they may have, they certainly do not amount to the tame nature of the challenges laid down to them on the way last year.

Were they that much better than they had been in other years? Some individuals were, but collectively? Probably not. With no back door and no All-Ireland quarter-finals, where they might have encountered some added turbulence, they were able to time their run and win with ease.

The indictment for that stands more against those they didn’t play than those they did – with Kerry, Tyrone and Donegal facing the stiffest cross-examination.

So who takes that step forward this year? The emphasis on building a defensive plan for Dublin has preoccupied their pursuers in recent years, too often to the detriment of attack.

By any consensus, there are potentially strong forward lines around, but establishing the best mix from what they have is the conundrum the leading teams face in the coming weeks.

Kerry’s selection of Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Ronan Buckley and Dara Moynihan in the same forward line against Cork in last year’s ill-fated Munster semi-final pointed to a certain intent in how they wanted to set up, but there should be a perfect balance in a Kingdom attack where piano players should always outweigh the lifters.

In that respect, Killian Spillane, yet to start a championship match for Kerry, Paul Geaney and even James O’Donoghue, who is drifting further away each year from his 2013/2014 highs, should be more prominent, provided injury doesn’t derail them.

Under the new management of Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher, there’s the promise of a Tyrone team more on the front foot. And, as if to signal that, talented inside forwards, who had drifted away in the previous season, are all back now – Lee Brennan, Connor McAliskey and Ronan O’Neill.

The consensus that Mickey Harte’s preferred playing style didn’t always unlock the best in those players will be tested now for veracity but it’s too often missed that Harte’s Tyrone have run up some big scores in recent years.

What Harte did unlock was rich potential in Cathal McShane at full-forward for a season, but his recovery from a bad ankle injury remains slow – and the form that saw him win a 2019 All-Star may not manifest in the weeks ahead.

In recent challenges, Peter Harte and Mattie Donnelly have started at half-back where both are equally comfortable, but the most exciting possibilities again lie in what another season can bring out of Conor McKenna and Darragh Canavan.

Donegal also face a wealth of attacking conundrums, now that Odhrán Mac Niallais is back and Oisin Gallen is making it impossible for him to be left out. Jamie Brennan, Ciaran Thompson, Michael Murphy, Patrick McBrearty, Michael Langan? Surely there’s a formula that can take them to the last four for the first time in seven years?

The quality and potential of attack in the group behind Dublin is too vast for a much better challenge not to be mounted this summer.