Diarmuid Connolly will not make his eagerly-awaited return to the Dublin senior football side in tonight's Super 8s clash against Roscommon in Croke Park (7pm).

No Dublin return for Diarmuid Connolly against Roscommon but Bernard Brogan makes the bench

Jim Gavin confirmed Connolly is back training with the Dubs in their drive for five-in-a-row last week but it was always unlikely he would be parachuted straight back into the match-day squad, with just a week's worth of training completed with the panel.

But there is a return for Bernard Brogan, who has been named among the substituites.

Dean Rock is also on the bench. The Ballymun Kichams player made his first appearance of the Championship as a second-half substitute in the Leinster final against Meath, scoring 0-4 (0-1f) and setting up a goal for Con O'Callaghan.

Here is the Dublin panel to face Roscommon in the Super 8s at Croke Park this evening



— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) July 20, 2019

Against Cork last Saturday, Rock scored 0-5, including three frees and a '45 from four placed-ball kicks.

On both occasions, the man Rock replaced was Cormac Costello, who missed a free and a '45 in the first half last week but was arguably Dublin's best player in the League and the first two rounds of the Leinster SFC.

Costello kicked 1-12 (0-10f, 1 '45) against Louth in Portlaoise in Dublin's provincial opener and 0-9 (2f, 2 ’45) in their semi-final victory over Kildare and he has been named at number 11.

Dublin team vs Roscommon:

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells); 2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala); 3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf); 4. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams); 5. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf); 6. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes); 7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams); 8. Brian Fenton (Raheny); 9. Michael Darragh-MacAuley (Ballyboden St Endas); 10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street); 11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille); 12. Brian Howard (Raheny); 13. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock); 14. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes); 15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

Online Editors