‘No conspiracy’ behind Tipperary squad numbers row – Bryan O’Mara

Tipperary hurler Bryan O'Mara in attendance for the announcement of the FRS Recruitment GAA World Games launch at Croke Park. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile© SPORTSFILE

Donnchadh Boyle

For a long time, it was considered a matter of when, and not if, Bryan O’Mara would hurl in the championship for Tipperary.

