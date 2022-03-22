No coincidence Dublin are resurgent with James McCarthy back - he makes those around him perform better

Quietly, without fuss or fanfare, Dublin’s unbending elder statesman slipped back into Sky Blue fatigues.

James McCarthy’s value to the county of his birth is multi-layered and inestimable: standard-setting conscience; fountainhead of competitive courage; natural-born leader; supreme, purring athlete; extinguisher of crisis; versatile, thoroughbred, giant of crunch time.

That Dessie Farrell’s opening brace of Allianz League wins coincided with the Ballymun Kickhams man's return was just the latest reminder of his game-changing aura.

The only outfield player to have started all ten (eight wins, two draws) Dublin All-Ireland final appearances since 2011, McCarthy is an inviolable human fortress, a vast storehouse of smooth power, a quencher of doubt.

Relentless, constant, the 32-year-old has long been a figure of reverence on Hill 16.

He is as formidable on the pitch as Roy Keane. A gladiator footballer with that special quality, enabling him to find the best of himself when the hardest questions are asked. A treasure in the trenches.

A figure at his most authoritative and influential in times of need.

That need could hardly have been any more urgent for Dublin this past fortnight.

Suffering the worst run since the turn of the millennium placed a team who, just 15 months earlier, had advanced into the territory of myth when claiming Sam Maguire for a sixth straight year, in the line of opportunist fire.

Dublin were clearly flailing in their search for familiar certainties, doubts about their enduring ability to impose themselves with the old flourishes at football's most rarefied altitudes were clearly legitimate.

Even after back-to-back victories, they have substantial ground to make up on 2022's form team, Kerry's unrivalled attacking talent and suddenly miserly defence sending an ominous Kingdom twister surging across the horizon.

Still, the more graceless verdicts on Dublin's decline emanating from the high courts of commentary might have been borrowed from the cutting-room floor at the theatre of the absurd.

One conclusion – declaring their body language in a couple of February defeats risked staining the legacy of this team for the ages – felt as mean-spirited as it was outlandish.

If Dublin have passed their peak, if the natural cycle of the years has dimmed their sheen, it hardly impacts on what went before. Their golden days are preserved in aspic, untouchable and imperishable.

It was against this backdrop of the clanging doomsday bell that McCarthy made his 2022 league bow.

An impressive cameo off the bench in Tyrone coincided with the stirring of something resembling the old Dublin swagger.

On Sunday last, Red Adair returned to the starting line-up and was immediately putting out Donegal fires before they could flame.

Surging on the shoulder of the man in possession, offering Dublin the direct-line torque and jugular-chasing offload absent in a static, lateral, low-point loss to Kildare in Newbridge. Soaring to pluck kick-outs from the sky. Jousting with Michael Murphy in a compelling old-school mano-a-mano clash of heavyweights.

Everywhere at once, the reassuring voice on the other end of the line whenever Dublin felt the need to dial 999.

It was noteworthy that, even after measuring the monumental golden-age contributions of Stephen Cluxton, Brian Fenton and Ciaran Kilkenny, Kerry’s long-time shaper of destiny, Darragh O’Se, identified McCarthy as the most influential figure of Jim Gavin’s gilded era.

Perhaps the least celebrated among his box-set of qualities was immediately in evidence at Croke Park last Sunday. McCarthy makes those around him better.

It is as if the no-frills authority he brings to the arena spreads by osmosis to those around him.

Thus, Brian Howard, among the key figures who struggled in February to find his familiar rung towards the top of the football ladder, was again an immense force of nature.

Dusting down the familiar and confounding shoulder-dropping sidestep, dancing on cushions of air as he rose towards the clouds, an exceptional shift came with the exclamation mark of a Connolly-esque outside of the boot point. Here again was the Howard of three seasons ago, a Footballer of the Year in waiting.

All around McCarthy, the cast flourished. Niall Scully was again an uncorked bottle of fizz, spreading his effervescence over every blade of grass. Tom Lahiff delivered his finest shift in blue, prospering in his latest audition for the role of Brian Fenton’s summer dance partner.

Dublin face a fight for Division One survival, and with the ground firming and the days lengthening, Sunday’s Clones dual with Monaghan will likely be infused with high-octane championship intensity.

On the upside, they head northwards armed with momentum and McCarthy.

The recent upturn is not entirely down to the eight-time champion's return, but the role he must play in any long-term renaissance is hard to overstate.

An All-Star at midfield and centre-back, close to unstoppable as a rampaging wing-back, expert at padlocking doors when deployed at number three, he combines a decathlete’s versatility with a specialist’s attention to detail.

In full flight on summer ground bounding across a bursting Croke Park, he remains - in his 13th season - one of the most thrilling sights in all of sport.

An enforced rest as he recuperated from a hamstring injury appears to have fully recharged those long-life batteries.

A ferocious, freakish physical specimen, McCarthy seems to float above the turf when surging, never hurried, yet devouring the yards with his Rolls Royce engine.

In his autobiography, Bernard Brogan affectionately dubbed his long-time team-mate “Dublin’s great silverback gorilla.”

Unlike that great ape, McCarthy has never been remotely inclined towards attention-seeking chest-thumping, but the often primal championship terrain is his natural habitat.

Clones will have that visceral, claustrophobic feel on Sunday, the shadow of a potential first relegation since 1995 - and the latest wave of obituaries it will inevitably generate - hanging over the Dubs.

Just one more of those steeply uphill gradients that tend to reveal the formidable essence that has carried McCarthy to territory upon which only the authentic giants of the game get to fix their unbending stare.