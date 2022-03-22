| 13.8°C Dublin

No coincidence Dublin are resurgent with James McCarthy back - he makes those around him perform better

Roy Curtis

Close

James McCarthy and Dublin manager Dessie Farrell during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Dublin and Donegal at Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Quietly, without fuss or fanfare, Dublin’s unbending elder statesman slipped back into Sky Blue fatigues.

James McCarthy’s value to the county of his birth is multi-layered and inestimable: standard-setting conscience; fountainhead of competitive courage; natural-born leader; supreme, purring athlete; extinguisher of crisis; versatile, thoroughbred, giant of crunch time.

