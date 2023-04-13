No change in Dublin leadership dynamic as captain James McCarthy welcomes Cluxton back to set-up
Frank Roche
How do you feel as leader of the dressing-room when the man who has been skipper for seven of your eight All-Ireland titles suddenly returns from supposed retirement after over two years in absentia?
Latest Gaelic Football
‘Try and be humble’ – David Clifford’s answer to all the hype surrounding him
‘I thought my time was done’ – Offaly’s Nigel Dunne relishing second chance, give to him by Liam Kearns
David Clifford has no fears of Kerry being ‘undercooked’ for All-Ireland series
Pat Spillane: Gaelic football is a borefest – predictable matches are not what the fans want to see
Tony McEntee: This is an opportunity for Sligo to learn and grow
Kerry maintain their potent mix of a mean defence and free-scoring attack
‘We’re elated. The players have made huge sacrifices and worked very, very hard since poor Liam passed’
Eamonn Sweeney: Cometh the hour, Comer the man for Galway – but they’ll need Shane Walsh to regain his best form in push for Sam
‘He might have a bit of a sore back going home from all the carrying’ – Joyce hails ‘outstanding’ Damien Comer
Lilywhites finish with a flourish to fend off Wicklow’s hopes of upset
Top Stories
Roy Curtis: Con O’Callaghan is Dublin’s Erling Haaland doppelganger – he just needs to be unleashed
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Five arrested in garda raids on theft gang targeting vulnerable elderly people in rural areas
UK police hunt four men ‘with Irish accents’ after boy (16) is bundled into black Mini
Latest NewsMore
Decathlon to open second Irish store next month
Breaking | Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Mother of Stardust fire victim tells inquest of family’s ‘unimaginable grief’
I’m A Celeb could see ‘World War 3’ after Gillian McKeith arrives in camp
Queen wanted coronation dress to reflect emblems from across the globe
Frustrated Ronnie O’Sullivan rallies to build 6-2 quarter-final advantage over Luca Brecel at the Crucible
Jurgen Klopp jokes he's glad Moyes wasn't sacked so he didn't become oldest Premier League manager
Former Fianna Fáil mayor and solicitor jailed for sexual assault of girl (8)
Late Queen’s coronation was joyous celebration in aftermath of Second World War
Frankie Goes To Hollywood will reunite for Eurovision party