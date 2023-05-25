No biting charge expected for Derry player after probe into Ulster final against Armagh

The Derry and Armagh teams parade before the Ulster SFC final at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

A Derry player is unlikely to face a charge over a biting allegation at the end of the Ulster football final last week.

The alleged incident happened in the second period of extra-time – with an Armagh player drawing it to the attention of referee David Gough, who noted it in his report.

The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) made contact with Armagh on the back of the report’s findings and submissions are understood to have been made.

Such an allegation is difficult to bring a charge for however, unless the player on the receiving end is willing to provide evidence personally at a hearing. And in this case, that is thought unlikely to happen. A final decision is expected to be made before the weekend.

In 2013, Donegal’s Patrick McBrearty was bitten by a Dublin player in a league game in Ballybofey and Donegal provided medical and photographic evidence to make their case, after he had attended Letterkenny General Hospital.

The CCCC proposed a three-game ban for the Dublin player who opted to challenge and when McBrearty did not attend the subsequent hearing to give evidence, the incident was deemed “not proven” and the suspension did not apply.

That drew a stern reaction from then director-general Páraic Duffy who said in his report to Congress the following year that it was “reprehensible” that no one was held to account for it.