'No better man than Graham to take it on' – Trevor Giles backs ex-Meath team-mate Geraghty on road to recovery

Meath GAA legend Trevor Giles at the launch of the Beko Club Champion, a competition open for all Leinster GAA clubs (see details below). Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Meath legend Trevor Giles is confident that former Royal team-mate Graham Geraghty will make a full recovery and insists that "there's no better man to bounce back" despite suffering a serious health scare last month.

The GAA community rallied around the Geraghty family after the 47-year-old suffered a brain hemorrhage as well as an aneurysm but the two-time All-Star returned home in recent days and is taking the first tentative steps in his rehabilitation.

Giles soldiered with the Seneschalstown great during their glittering county careers – picking up two All-Ireland SFC medals apiece together under Sean Boylan – and he feels his ability to "always bounce back" will greatly aid his recovery.

Expand Close Legendary Meath footballer Graham Geraghty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Legendary Meath footballer Graham Geraghty

"It took over from the Coronavirus and the US election as the thing everyone around here was talking about 'did you hear about Graham and how is he?' Not too many things stop me in my tracks but when I heard of his injury, a fella who is just two years older than me," Giles said today.

"I sent him a text last Friday just to wish him the best of luck because I'd heard he was doing great and to keep it up and he replied straight away that he was doing well and that the doctors were happy that he was going to be getting home that day.

"It's a huge surgery, seven hours, you come through it which is great and it's all about getting your arms working, your legs working, your memory, your vision and hearing, balance, all these things have to start working over the next few weeks.

Read More

"But no better man to be in that position than Graham. He's had different setbacks over the years, injuries, controversies, red cards but he always bounces back and it takes nothing out of him, he's unbelievable.

"He's the kind of person that I think will be fine, that's not to be flippant about it. It's a huge challenge for him, a huge hurdle but no better man than Graham to take it on."

Meath legend Trevor Giles was speaking at the launch of the Beko Club Champion, a competition open for all Leinster GAA clubs. Aiming to highlight the incredible work that was carried out by clubs during 2020, people are asked to nominate their club to be in with a chance of winning €1,000 worth of equipment. For more information visit leinstergaa.ie/beko-club-champion/

Online Editors